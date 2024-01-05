The View's Sara Haines Reveals Her Sneaky Pillow Talk Habit After Getting Intimate With Her Husband
Sara Haines has a sneaky way of making sure chores get done!
On the Thursday, January 4, episode of The View, Haines said she brings up household tasks after getting intimate with her husband of nine years, Max Shifrin.
"So what happens is, sometimes when I recover, I think about all the things we still have to do," she told the table of panelists. "I stop and I say, 'Babe, did the plumber call today?'"
"I need to wait a little longer. Which is why I look at my phone," she joked. "Give him a full five minutes before I ask him a question."
When fellow co-host Sunny Hostin asked her why she doesn't wait to ask him until the next day, Haines quipped, "H--- no! I may not see him the next day."
"We have three kids, we run in different directions," she continued. "When I get him, I get him. He got what he wanted, I’m gonna get what I want. Did the plumber call?"
Haines is no stranger to discussing her intimate and personal life with her husband on the popular chat-fest. The 46-year-old opened up on how she would react if Shiflin ever had an affair in a 2022 episode of The View.
"If Max came to me and told me he was in love with somebody I’d be the first one to say ‘go,’ because that to me is hard to repair," she explained, noting that if it was solely a sexual relationship and if he wasn't "in love with the girl" then there would be a "conversation" between them.
"I literally joked the other day that if Max came in and said he had an orgy with 40 women, I’d be like ‘we’re gonna need to talk about this," she said. "My old self would say, ‘I’m out!’ but it means so much more, there are more people at stake," she added, referring to their kids Caleb Joseph, and Alec Richard and Sandra Grace.
"There are lives at stake. Is this something I can salvage?" she explained. "Is this a conversation, a growth moment, can we come back from this? If he drops the ‘L’ word I’m done! Orgy and s-- fine. Love, no!"