OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > sara haines
OK LogoNEWS

The View's Sara Haines Reveals Her Sneaky Pillow Talk Habit After Getting Intimate With Her Husband

sara haines sneaky pillow talk habit intimate husband ppp
Source: @theview/x
By:

Jan. 5 2024, Published 3:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Sara Haines has a sneaky way of making sure chores get done!

On the Thursday, January 4, episode of The View, Haines said she brings up household tasks after getting intimate with her husband of nine years, Max Shifrin.

Article continues below advertisement
sara haines sneaky pillow talk habit intimate husband ig
Source: @sarahaines/instagram

Sara Haines and Max Shiflin tied the knot in 2014.

"So what happens is, sometimes when I recover, I think about all the things we still have to do," she told the table of panelists. "I stop and I say, 'Babe, did the plumber call today?'"

"I need to wait a little longer. Which is why I look at my phone," she joked. "Give him a full five minutes before I ask him a question."

Article continues below advertisement
sara haines husband pillow
Source: @theview/x

They share three kids — Caleb Joseph, Alec Richard and Sandra Grace.

When fellow co-host Sunny Hostin asked her why she doesn't wait to ask him until the next day, Haines quipped, "H--- no! I may not see him the next day."

"We have three kids, we run in different directions," she continued. "When I get him, I get him. He got what he wanted, I’m gonna get what I want. Did the plumber call?"

Article continues below advertisement
sara haines mega
Source: mega

Haines joked she asks her husband about errands and household tasks after intimacy.

MORE ON:
sara haines

Haines is no stranger to discussing her intimate and personal life with her husband on the popular chat-fest. The 46-year-old opened up on how she would react if Shiflin ever had an affair in a 2022 episode of The View.

"If Max came to me and told me he was in love with somebody I’d be the first one to say ‘go,’ because that to me is hard to repair," she explained, noting that if it was solely a sexual relationship and if he wasn't "in love with the girl" then there would be a "conversation" between them.

Article continues below advertisement
the view cast abc
Source: ABC

'The View' panelists regularly bring up their personal lives on the popular chat-fest.

"I literally joked the other day that if Max came in and said he had an orgy with 40 women, I’d be like ‘we’re gonna need to talk about this," she said. "My old self would say, ‘I’m out!’ but it means so much more, there are more people at stake," she added, referring to their kids Caleb Joseph, and Alec Richard and Sandra Grace.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"There are lives at stake. Is this something I can salvage?" she explained. "Is this a conversation, a growth moment, can we come back from this? If he drops the ‘L’ word I’m done! Orgy and s-- fine. Love, no!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.