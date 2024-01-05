The View's Sara Haines Reveals Her Sneaky Pillow Talk Habit After Getting Intimate With Her Husband

Haines is no stranger to discussing her intimate and personal life with her husband on the popular chat-fest. The 46-year-old opened up on how she would react if Shiflin ever had an affair in a 2022 episode of The View.

"If Max came to me and told me he was in love with somebody I’d be the first one to say ‘go,’ because that to me is hard to repair," she explained, noting that if it was solely a sexual relationship and if he wasn't "in love with the girl" then there would be a "conversation" between them.