Aubrey O'Day, Rosie O'Donnell and More Celebrities React to Sean 'Diddy' Combs Verdict

Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day expressed her disappointment over the conclusion in a video on her Instagram Stories.

"Oh my God, not guilty on Cassie [Ventura], not guilty on Rico, no way that Jane is gonna be guilty," she said. "This makes me physically ill… Cassie probably feels so horrible. Ugh, I'm gonna vomit."

In a follow-up post, the "Love Me When You Leave" songstress noted that the "cultural weight of this decision is immeasurable," adding, "It is heartbreaking to witness how many lives have been impacted by their experiences with Sean Combs — only for those stories to fall short in the eyes of a jury. I can only hope these jurors never have to watch someone they love endure what so many survivors have described."

She also shared support for Ventura as she concluded her message.

"My heart is with Cassie. A woman who could've had a life and career free of fear and control. A woman who told her truth in a courtroom, only to have the world dissect her credibility instead of her courage," said O'Day. "Women, Nor men, Nor ANY ARTIST – are the property of those with the most wealth, fame & power. We are not disposable. 12 people on a jury will not be deciding that for us."

O'Day further opened up about Combs' verdict during an appearance on Inside Edition. Per the 41-year-old singer, her reaction to the news was "a gut punch."

"I'm floored by the jury's verdict. The evidence is there. For me, it's all the way there," she continued.