Aubrey O'Day, Rosie O'Donnell and More Celebrities React to Sean 'Diddy' Combs Verdict
50 Cent
Sean "Diddy" Combs was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but was acquitted of s-- trafficking and racketeering conspiracy following a two-month trial.
The jury delivered the verdict on the third day of deliberations on July 2. A bail hearing was held in the afternoon, during which a judge denied the request to release Combs on bail and issued an order to keep him incarcerated until his sentencing.
Celebrities shared their thoughts online after the verdict was read, including Combs' longtime rival 50 Cent.
"Diddy beat the Rico, that boy a bad man ! 👏👏👏, he like the G-- John Gotti," the "In Da Club" rapper captioned an Instagram post.
Aubrey O'Day
Former Danity Kane member Aubrey O'Day expressed her disappointment over the conclusion in a video on her Instagram Stories.
"Oh my God, not guilty on Cassie [Ventura], not guilty on Rico, no way that Jane is gonna be guilty," she said. "This makes me physically ill… Cassie probably feels so horrible. Ugh, I'm gonna vomit."
In a follow-up post, the "Love Me When You Leave" songstress noted that the "cultural weight of this decision is immeasurable," adding, "It is heartbreaking to witness how many lives have been impacted by their experiences with Sean Combs — only for those stories to fall short in the eyes of a jury. I can only hope these jurors never have to watch someone they love endure what so many survivors have described."
She also shared support for Ventura as she concluded her message.
"My heart is with Cassie. A woman who could've had a life and career free of fear and control. A woman who told her truth in a courtroom, only to have the world dissect her credibility instead of her courage," said O'Day. "Women, Nor men, Nor ANY ARTIST – are the property of those with the most wealth, fame & power. We are not disposable. 12 people on a jury will not be deciding that for us."
O'Day further opened up about Combs' verdict during an appearance on Inside Edition. Per the 41-year-old singer, her reaction to the news was "a gut punch."
"I'm floored by the jury's verdict. The evidence is there. For me, it's all the way there," she continued.
Cassie's Lawyer
In a statement, Ventura's lawyer Douglas Wigdor said his client "paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution," although the jury did not find Combs guilty of the most serious charges in the case.
"By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice," Wigdor added. "We must repeat — with no reservation — that we believe and support our client who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial."
The lawyer applauded Ventura for displaying "unquestionable strength" and for "[bringing] attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion."
He added they will "continue to fight on behalf of survivors."
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs Found Not Guilty of Trafficking and Racketeering in Shocking Trial Ending
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Cassie Ventura's Attorney Says Singer Will 'Continue to Fight' After Rapper Is Found Not Guilty of Trafficking and Racketeering
- Cassie Ventura Begs Judge to Deny Sean 'Diddy' Combs Bail as She Believes Rapper 'Poses a Danger' to Herself and 'Victims Who Testified'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kesha
"Cassie, I believe you. I love you. Your strength is a beacon for every survivor," Kesha shared on X following the verdict announcement.
Nancy Grace
Legal commentator Nancy Grace said she is "shattered" over the "devastating" Combs verdict.
"I feel like I got kicked in the stomach and in the teeth. And I'm sure that makes all of Sean Combs' aka Diddy's followers happy," she shared, noting the rapper's alleged victims and other rape victims around the globe "are much more devastated than I am."
Grace also criticized the justice system for finding Combs not guilty of other charges, suggesting "it does show that there is rich man's justice."
"Which is very different from what I believe justice is supposed to be. I think Sean Combs is guilty on all counts, and I'm sorry the jury couldn't understand the facts the way I understand them," she pointed out.
Despite the verdict, Grace stated she still believes Ventura, asserting the 38-year-old singer-dancer "was raped" and "was beaten and forced to go back into freak offs."
"I will go to my grave thinking that happened," she continued.
Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell also shared support for Ventura while expressing her dismay over the jury's conclusion.
"i guess a jury just never wants to believe that a woman stays because of power and coercion- wow - they just think women stay because what? money — fame – 'they love the abuse' — what a f------ joke — this decision got me angry #cassie," she wrote on Instagram.