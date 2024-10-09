Three's a Crowd! 10 Infamous Celebrity Love Triangles in Hollywood
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
In 1998, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston started dating and became one of the hottest pairs in Hollywood. They wed two years later, but things crumbled after Pitt met Angelina Jolie on the Mr. & Mrs. Smith set.
Pitt and Jolie confirmed their relationship in public after his separation from Aniston. However, the pair also faced the same fate when the Maleficent actress filed for divorce two years after their 2014 nuptials.
Billy Corgan, Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain
Prior to Kurt Cobain's death, the late Nirvana frontman found himself in a messy love triangle involving Courtney Love and Billy Corgan.
Love later decided to leave The Smashing Pumpkins co-founder to be with Cobain; they later married in February 1992.
"I had a crush on Kurt, he was gorgeous, I mean he was beautiful and enigmatic and evasive. This was after Reading, but I still was dating and sleeping with Billy Corgan, but he kind of lost me at this moment, this wasn't the moment that he specifically lost me, that would be about six to eight months later, but he kind of lost me at this moment," Love said in an extended interview clip included in the Cobain documentary Montage of Heck.
Their relationship, however, ended following Cobain's death on April 5, 1994.
Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher and Elizabeth Taylor
Even Hollywood's Golden Age witnessed several entanglements, including the love story of Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher and Elizabeth Taylor.
The affair between Taylor and Reynolds' then-husband started following the death of the former's boyfriend, Mike Todd, due to a plane crash. They formally began seeing each other after Fisher divorced Reynolds in 1959.
"I never felt bitter about Elizabeth," Reynolds said of the affair in her 1983 interview with People. "A man doesn't leave a woman for another woman unless he wants to go. You know, when Mike Todd died, I sent Eddie to help Elizabeth. I don't think she ever really loved Eddie. He was an interim interest during her mourning period."
LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian and Brandi Glanville
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian were married to other people — Dean Sheremet and Brandi Glanville, respectively — when they met while filming Northern Lights in 2008. A few months after they connected, they sparked dating rumors, which Cibrian initially denied.
They seemingly confirmed the relationship buzz when they separated from their respective spouses in July 2009 and stepped out in public for the first time together the following month.
Rimes and Cibrian got engaged in December 2010 and wed in April 2011.
Taylor Swift, John Mayer and Katy Perry
Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's beef started when the latter ignited a relationship with John Mayer in 2012.
The "champagne problems" singer dated Mayer in 2010 and wrote the song "Dear John" following their breakup.
Before the release of 1989 in September 2014, Swift spoke about her "rift" with another celebrity and how it inspired her to create the track "Bad Blood."
"For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?' She did something so horrible. I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.' And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business," the "Midnight Rain" singer told Rolling Stone.
She added, "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly non-confrontational – you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."
The following day, Perry posted a cryptic tweet warning everyone about "the Regina George in sheep's clothing," referencing a Mean Girls character. When asked whether the tweet was about Swift, she told Billboard, "If somebody is trying to defame my character, you're going to hear about it."
The two later buried the hatchet, as Perry attended the Eras Tour in Sydney in February.
Laura Dern, Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie
Billy Bob Thornton was engaged to Laura Dern when he met Jolie on the set of Pushing Tin in 1999. He then shocked the world and his then-fianceé when he tied the knot with the Eternals actress in Las Vegas in May 2000.
"I left our home to work on a movie, and while I was away, my boyfriend got married, and I've never heard from him again," Dern said in an interview with Talk. "It's like a sudden death. For no one has there been any closure or clarity."
Mia Farrow, Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn
One of Hollywood's messiest love triangles happened when Woody Allen married his third wife, Soon-Yi Previn, who was adopted by his ex Mia Farrow in 1978.
During Allen and Farrow's 12-year relationship, the 88-year-old filmmaker began an affair with Previn that eventually led to their 1997 nuptials.
"Regarding my love for Soon-Yi: It's real and happily all true," Allen wrote in a press release after their entanglement was publicized in the media. "She's a lovely, intelligent, sensitive woman who has and continues to turn around my life in a wonderfully positive way."
Princess Diana, King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Even royals are no strangers to having affairs.
King Charles III began an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles — now Queen Camilla — while he was still married to Princess Diana, eventually causing the separation of then-Prince and Princess of Wales in December 1992. The monarch admitted to cheating, telling ITV he tried "to be faithful and honorable" to his then-wife.
King Charles and Queen Camilla wed in 2005, years after Princess Diana died in 1997.
Sabrina Carpenter, Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo
New drama arose when Olivia Rodrigo released her hit anthem "drivers license," which reportedly shaded Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett's relationship. The earlier version of the track reportedly had the lyric, "brunette girl," but the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star changed it to "blonde girl."
One week later, Bassett released his single, "Lie Lie Lie," which fans believed was a response to Rodrigo's song. Carpenter also dropped "Skin," which contained the line "Maybe 'blonde' was the only rhyme."
On the other hand, Rodrigo dismissed the theories and explained why it was impossible for her to reference Carpenter in her track.
"I think we've met once or twice in passing, but I've never had a conversation with her, so I don't think I could write a song that was meaningful or emotional about somebody that I don't know," she told Radio.com.
Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Even when Justin Bieber was already dating his now-wife Hailey Bieber, fans still continuously linked him to Selena Gomez after they ended their on-again, off-again relationship in March 2018.
Months after Justin and Selena's split, the "Baby" hitmaker popped the question to Hailey and wed her in September 2018.
Justin and Hailey also welcomed their first baby, Jack Blues Bieber, in August.