Three's a Crowd! 10 Infamous Celebrity Love Triangles in Hollywood

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry's beef started when the latter ignited a relationship with John Mayer in 2012.

The "champagne problems" singer dated Mayer in 2010 and wrote the song "Dear John" following their breakup.

Before the release of 1989 in September 2014, Swift spoke about her "rift" with another celebrity and how it inspired her to create the track "Bad Blood."

"For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not. She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?' She did something so horrible. I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.' And it wasn't even about a guy! It had to do with business," the "Midnight Rain" singer told Rolling Stone.

She added, "She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I'm surprisingly non-confrontational – you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it."

The following day, Perry posted a cryptic tweet warning everyone about "the Regina George in sheep's clothing," referencing a Mean Girls character. When asked whether the tweet was about Swift, she told Billboard, "If somebody is trying to defame my character, you're going to hear about it."

The two later buried the hatchet, as Perry attended the Eras Tour in Sydney in February.