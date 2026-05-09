EXCLUSIVE Sharon Osbourne Gets Backlash for Bizarre Career Move That Would Have Her Late Rocker Husband 'Rolling in His Grave' Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne sparked criticism among Ozzy Osbourne fans after supporting a far-right march in London. Aaron Tinney May 9 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sharon Osbourne has sparked backlash after appearing to confirm she will attend a highly controversial far-right march in London, with critics accusing her of betraying the legacy of her late husband Ozzy – prompting claims the rocker would be "rolling in his grave" over the decision. OK! can reveal the 73-year-old television personality and music manager made the announcement in response to a social media post by activist Tommy Robinson, who is organizing the demonstration set for May 16.

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Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne sparked backlash for planning to attend a far-right march in London.

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The march, expected to draw tens of thousands of participants following a similar September 2025 event which reportedly attracted more than 100,000 people, has been framed by Tommy as a protest against immigration and government policies. Sharon's brief comment – "See you at the march" – posted beneath a video shared on the Gauci Reports Instagram account, quickly ignited debate online and added to a series of headline-grabbing moments involving her and her 41-year-old daughter Kelly since Ozzy's death in 2025.

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In the video, rampant right-winger Tommy calls on supporters to gather in London, declaring: "It's the date the world hears our roar, and that we have had enough of migration and mass immigration and the oppression from a tyrannical government." He added the protest would "bring London to a standstill" and insisted: "They have tried to silence us for decades, but we will be silenced no more." Sharon's public endorsement was swiftly amplified by the account, which replied: "Yes, Sharon," before posting a message claiming confirmation of her attendance and describing her as "standing up" after witnessing changes in Britain, particularly in her hometown of Birmingham.

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Source: MEGA Reaction among fans has been sharply divided.

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Reaction among fans has been sharply divided. Some expressed outrage, with one writing online: "She's just as mad as (Robinson) is then," while another critic commented: "Time to take your meds, Sharon." Others voiced support, including one user who said: "Ozzy would be proud," and another who added: "Good for you, lady." But a source close to the situation told us: "Sharon believes she is speaking up for what she sees as real concerns in Britain, but many around her think this is a step too far and risks damaging how people remember Ozzy."

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Another insider added: "Ozzy would not have aligned himself with something like this – they see it as completely at odds with his legacy. Some of the trolling Sharon is now getting is saying it's like she is spitting on Ozzy's grave with this as he would never get involved in this. He would be rolling in his grave if he could see this." The controversy follows Sharon's recent comments about entering politics. Earlier this year, she revealed she had been approached by Conservative party representatives in Birmingham about potentially standing as a candidate against Shahid Butt, who had been convicted on terrorism charges. "This has nothing to do with racism," she wrote on Instagram after viewing a video of Shahid. "I think I'm gonna move to Birmingham and put my name down for the ballot to be on the council." She added: "I'm serious." Since Ozzy's death at the age of 76, Sharon has divided her time between Los Angeles and the U.K.

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Source: MEGA Sharon Osbourne divides her time between Los Angeles and the U.K.

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Reports suggest she is planning to sell the couple's Hancock Park estate and downsize to a smaller property closer to her grandchildren. A source said: "Sharon feels the Los Angeles property no longer suits her life now – it's far larger than she needs at this stage, and maintaining it has become more of a burden than a comfort. She is looking for something more practical and easier to manage, but still close enough to her family so she can remain actively involved in her grandchildren's lives when she is in California. At the same time, her ties to England remain incredibly strong – it's where she feels most rooted, and she continues to see it as her true home despite dividing her time between the two." Meanwhile, Kelly has faced her own scrutiny following significant weight loss after her father's death due to her huge weight loss – for which she has been relentlessly trolled.

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Source: MEGA Kelly Osbourne faced scrutiny over her weight loss.