EXCLUSIVE Sharon Stone's Friends 'Line Up' to Fix Her Up on Dates After Actress' Celibacy Admission, Says Insider: 'She Wants Someone Intelligent' Source: MEGA Sharon Stone's friends are 'lining up' to set her up on dates after her celibacy admission, a source said. Aaron Tinney Sept. 27 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Sharon Stone has been married twice.

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Stone, mother to adopted sons Roan, 26, Laird, 21, and Quinn, 20, said with her children now grown, she wants to find somebody she genuinely cares about and can build a meaningful relationship with. A friend of the actress told us: "Sharon's admission has definitely got people around her thinking about who they might introduce her to. Friends have names in mind and there are plenty of people who would love to take her out, but everybody knows she isn't looking for a fling. She wants someone intelligent, interesting and secure enough to be her equal."

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Source: MEGA Sharon Stone has three adopted sons.

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Another source said: "Sharon's reached a stage where being alone is preferable to wasting time with the wrong person. That doesn't mean she's closed herself off to romance – quite the opposite. Her friends would love to see her meet somebody special, and there have already been conversations about possible introductions. They are lining up to set her up in a serious relationship. But Sharon finds the whole matchmaking operation pretty amusing." Stone told Mayim Bialik on the "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown" podcast: "I'm a really good girlfriend, but I haven't been a girlfriend in a long time. And I've been a girlfriend to bad boyfriends, and I've been a girlfriend to good boyfriends. I've had good luck and bad luck and no luck at all. For quite a long time I've had no luck at all. I've been celibate for quite a while now because I'm just at the point where I really only want to be with someone that I care for."

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Stone said she is now seeking "someone that's my companion, not just someone to have s-- with." She added: "I'm kind of bored with that. I'm in the no luck at all phase right now. The phase you need to be willing to be in to have the thing that I really want." Asked by Bialik whether she had experienced "a great love of your life," Stone replied: "I have had loves in my life, but I don't think I've had the great love of my life."

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Source: MEGA Sharon Stone told Mayim Balik she wants to have a companion.

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Stone was married to producer Michael Greenburg, 75, from 1984 until 1990 and journalist Phil Bronstein, also 75, from 1998 until 2004. She adopted Roan with Bronstein in 2000 before later adopting Laird and Quinn. The actress has previously described her attempts at online dating, telling The Times in 2024 she was searching for connection rather than s--. She said: "I didn't want to just go on Tinder and f--- somebody. Do you know what I mean? It's so easy to f--- somebody." Stone also recalled meeting one man at a hotel in Bel-Air before quickly abandoning the date after realizing he looked dramatically different from his photograph.

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