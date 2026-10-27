PHOTOS Single Megan Fox Asks 'Who's Going to Be the Bella to My Edward' as She Flaunts Her Figure in Lingerie for Vampire-Inspired Photoshoot Source: MEGA Megan Fox channeled her inner vampire in a new Instagram photoshoot. Taylor Camp Oct. 27 2026, Updated 11:51 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox is challenging her inner vampire — and looking for someone to play her love interest. The Jennifer's Body actress, 40, sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a series of sultry, candlelit photos on Instagram, complete with a flirty reference to the Twilight franchise.

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox Channels 'Twilight' in Sultry Photos

Source: MEGA The actress showed off her curves in sheer, lace-trimmed dress.

"Who's going to be the Bella to my Edward," Fox captioned the steamy Instagram carousel, referencing Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's characters in the popular vampire films. The actress embraced a gothic aesthetic for the photoshoot, posing in a sheer dress, maroon lingerie, dramatic makeup and her signature long black hair. In one photo, the brunette bombshell leaned toward a collection of burning black candles while holding a cigarette between her lips. Another shot showed Fox sitting on a patterned rug surrounded by ornate candelabras, giving the camera an intense stare. The actress also shared several close-up portraits illuminated by the candlelight along with a collage of red-tinted selfies.

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) Source: @MEGANFOX/INSTAGRAM Megan Fox paired her gothic-inspired ensemble with a silver cross necklace, dark makeup and long black hair.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Go Wild Over Megan Fox's Vampire-Inspired Look

Source: MEGA Fans responded to Megan Fox's 'Twilight' reference with playful comments about Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.

Fox's post quickly attracted attention, earning more than 1.5 million likes and thousands of comments. Fans wasted no time responding to her playful invitation to become her Bella Swan. "As if you could outrun me..." Harper Leigh Hollywood commented, referencing the famous Twilight line. Another commenter put a cheeky spin on one of the franchise's most recognizable quotes. "And so the lion fell in love with the lesbian," she wrote. One follower also offered to take on a different role from the vampire saga, commenting, "I can be the Alice to your Bella."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Megan Fox Embraces Her Signature Dark Aesthetic

Source: MEGA The 'Jennifer's Body' star leaned toward a candelabra while holding a cigarette between her lips.

The actress has long been known for experimenting with racy fashion choices and edgy beauty looks. Her latest Instagram photoshoot leaned heavily into that signature style, combining sheer fabrics, dramatic lighting and gothic accessories.

Megan Fox's Personal Life Has Remained in the Spotlight