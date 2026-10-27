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Single Megan Fox Asks 'Who's Going to Be the Bella to My Edward' as She Flaunts Her Figure in Lingerie for Vampire-Inspired Photoshoot

Image of Megan Fox
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox channeled her inner vampire in a new Instagram photoshoot.

Oct. 27 2026, Updated 11:51 a.m. ET

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Megan Fox is challenging her inner vampire — and looking for someone to play her love interest.

The Jennifer's Body actress, 40, sent fans into a frenzy after sharing a series of sultry, candlelit photos on Instagram, complete with a flirty reference to the Twilight franchise.

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Megan Fox Channels 'Twilight' in Sultry Photos

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Image of The actress showed off her curves in sheer, lace-trimmed dress.
Source: MEGA

The actress showed off her curves in sheer, lace-trimmed dress.

"Who's going to be the Bella to my Edward," Fox captioned the steamy Instagram carousel, referencing Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's characters in the popular vampire films.

The actress embraced a gothic aesthetic for the photoshoot, posing in a sheer dress, maroon lingerie, dramatic makeup and her signature long black hair.

In one photo, the brunette bombshell leaned toward a collection of burning black candles while holding a cigarette between her lips.

Another shot showed Fox sitting on a patterned rug surrounded by ornate candelabras, giving the camera an intense stare.

The actress also shared several close-up portraits illuminated by the candlelight along with a collage of red-tinted selfies.

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Source: @MEGANFOX/INSTAGRAM

Megan Fox paired her gothic-inspired ensemble with a silver cross necklace, dark makeup and long black hair.

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Fans Go Wild Over Megan Fox's Vampire-Inspired Look

Image of Fans responded to Megan Fox's 'Twilight' reference with playful comments about Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.
Source: MEGA

Fans responded to Megan Fox's 'Twilight' reference with playful comments about Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.

Fox's post quickly attracted attention, earning more than 1.5 million likes and thousands of comments.

Fans wasted no time responding to her playful invitation to become her Bella Swan.

"As if you could outrun me..." Harper Leigh Hollywood commented, referencing the famous Twilight line.

Another commenter put a cheeky spin on one of the franchise's most recognizable quotes.

"And so the lion fell in love with the lesbian," she wrote.

One follower also offered to take on a different role from the vampire saga, commenting, "I can be the Alice to your Bella."

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Source: @MEGANFOX/INSTAGRAM

Megan Fox's latest Instagram carousel attracted more than 1.5 million likes.

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Megan Fox Embraces Her Signature Dark Aesthetic

Image of The 'Jennifer's Body' star leaned toward a candelabra while holding a cigarette between her lips.
Source: MEGA

The 'Jennifer's Body' star leaned toward a candelabra while holding a cigarette between her lips.

The actress has long been known for experimenting with racy fashion choices and edgy beauty looks.

Her latest Instagram photoshoot leaned heavily into that signature style, combining sheer fabrics, dramatic lighting and gothic accessories.

Megan Fox's Personal Life Has Remained in the Spotlight

Image of Megan Fox's sultry photos come after her split from Machine Gun Kelly.
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox's sultry photos come after her split from Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox's flirty post comes after years of public interest in her relationship with musician Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker.

The former couple began dating in 2020 and announced their engagement in 2022 before calling it off.

The two then became on and off, welcoming their daughter, Saga Blade, in March 2025 — though the two are no longer together, as the singer has recently moved on with Dakota Johnson.

Fox also shares three children, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

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