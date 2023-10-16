'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Jokes She's a 'Big Fan of Divorce' After Her Split From Kody: 'There's Amazing Stuff on the Other Side'

"It's everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true," she gushed after her fairytale wedding.

"It's just easy," she said of her relationship with David. "I found someone who is everything I've been looking for, who is a true partner, and someone who just wants to be with me and loves me for me."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!