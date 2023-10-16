'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Jokes She's a 'Big Fan of Divorce' After Her Split From Kody: 'There's Amazing Stuff on the Other Side'
Sister Wives star Christine Brown couldn't be happier with how her life is going after her bombshell split from estranged ex-husband Kody.
The mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with the Brown family patriarch — announced their split in November 2021, and earlier this month, she said "I do" to her self-proclaimed "soulmate" David Woolley.
However, it wasn't an easy journey to get from living polygamy for more than 25 years to meeting the love of her life.
"I thought we were open. I thought we knew everything, and I thought that we understood how big this world was," she told a news outlet in a recent interview, referring to herself and former sister wife Janelle, who also made the decision to leave Kody.
"But once I left, I was really like, ‘Oh my gosh, there's a whole world out here, I feel like I can take a deep breath. And there's possibilities and there's amazing stuff on the other side of polygamy,'" she gushed. "For me, because I felt so much freedom and so much happiness and so much joy not living it anymore."
"It sure feels good on the other side," she continued, before playfully adding, "I'm a big fan of divorce. If you're thinking about it, I say go for it."
"Do it! You're already miserable," she said. "It might be terrible advice but I'm not a therapist or a psychiatrist of anything. I just know how it feels on the other side and it's awesome."
As OK! previously reported, Christine and her current husband, David, kept their relationship lowkey for several months before going public on Valentine's Day. Their relationship progressed quickly and they announced their engagement in April, before tying the knot at Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, earlier this month.
"It's everything I never thought I would have. I get to walk down the aisle to David, him just looking at me the way that he does, it’s a dream come true," she gushed after her fairytale wedding.
"It's just easy," she said of her relationship with David. "I found someone who is everything I've been looking for, who is a true partner, and someone who just wants to be with me and loves me for me."
