However, viewers weren't letting the moment be so easily swept under the rug. TLC blogger WithoutACrystalBall researched the jewelry and revealed that it was a $1,200 ring by David Yurman. She further noted that he was wearing a vintage Rolex Datejust 16013 that appeared to be worth anywhere between $6,100 and $10,000.

Fans were left fuming by the revelation as others researched the pricey pieces themselves.

"Janelle lives in student housing, [Kody] didn’t buy Christmas presents for his kids, but he’s rolling with a $14,000 Rolex?" one Reddit user captioned an image of the father-of-18 wearing the watch, roughly guessing at the price. "Every week is a new low for this toxic creep."