OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Kody Brown
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Kody Brown for Flaunting Rolex After Christine Raised Daughter's Surgery Money With GoFundMe

kody watch tlc pp
Source: TLC
By:

Oct. 10 2023, Published 5:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Fans were appalled after Kody Brown was caught wearing an expensive ring and a Rolex watch on the Sunday, October 8, episode of Sister Wives.

The Brown family patriarch's new jewelry was spotted during a scene when Meri was telling him that she would be moving her clothing business to Utah and living there part time.

Article continues below advertisement
kody tlc
Source: tlc

Kody Brown was spotted wearing a $1,600 designer ring and a vintage Rolex.

"Sorry, I'm distracted by your ring," she said, later noting that he was wearing it in place of his wedding band. "That's a different ring. Is that something I should not say?"

"It's just a ring," he replied, brushing off her question. "Just a cool ring."

Article continues below advertisement
kody watch tlc
Source: tlc

A popular TLC blogger estimated that the watch was worth between $6,100 and $10,000.

However, viewers weren't letting the moment be so easily swept under the rug. TLC blogger WithoutACrystalBall researched the jewelry and revealed that it was a $1,200 ring by David Yurman. She further noted that he was wearing a vintage Rolex Datejust 16013 that appeared to be worth anywhere between $6,100 and $10,000.

Fans were left fuming by the revelation as others researched the pricey pieces themselves.

"Janelle lives in student housing, [Kody] didn’t buy Christmas presents for his kids, but he’s rolling with a $14,000 Rolex?" one Reddit user captioned an image of the father-of-18 wearing the watch, roughly guessing at the price. "Every week is a new low for this toxic creep."

Article continues below advertisement
kody watch tlc
Source: tlc

Another user pointed out that Robyn also had a similar Rolex watch.

MORE ON:
Kody Brown

Another user pointed out that Robyn had a similar watch as well, prompting a frustrated critic to reply, "Of f----- course she does! ya know I’m so sick of these two getting everything they want, WHERE ARE YOU KARMA!!!"

"You’re telling me that Kody and Robyn have matching Rolexes while I’d bet most of the kids don’t have health insurance," a fourth added.

Article continues below advertisement
christine brown tlc
Source: tlc

Christine Brown started a GoFundMe to help pay for her daughter's scoliosis surgery.

A separate Redditor pointed out that Christine had to start a GoFundMe to raise $50,000 for the down payment for Ysabel's scoliosis surgery, but Kody and Robyn had money for vintage watches and designer rings.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"She had to raise money for Ysabel’s surgery!!!??????? WTF that would have been the last straw for me. To not even care about his own child!!! Shame on him," a fan penned in response, while another chimed in, "That’s so disgusting ... that Ysabel’s father could have paid but instead took advantage of the generosity of kind people."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.