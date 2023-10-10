'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Kody Brown for Flaunting Rolex After Christine Raised Daughter's Surgery Money With GoFundMe
Fans were appalled after Kody Brown was caught wearing an expensive ring and a Rolex watch on the Sunday, October 8, episode of Sister Wives.
The Brown family patriarch's new jewelry was spotted during a scene when Meri was telling him that she would be moving her clothing business to Utah and living there part time.
"Sorry, I'm distracted by your ring," she said, later noting that he was wearing it in place of his wedding band. "That's a different ring. Is that something I should not say?"
"It's just a ring," he replied, brushing off her question. "Just a cool ring."
However, viewers weren't letting the moment be so easily swept under the rug. TLC blogger WithoutACrystalBall researched the jewelry and revealed that it was a $1,200 ring by David Yurman. She further noted that he was wearing a vintage Rolex Datejust 16013 that appeared to be worth anywhere between $6,100 and $10,000.
Fans were left fuming by the revelation as others researched the pricey pieces themselves.
"Janelle lives in student housing, [Kody] didn’t buy Christmas presents for his kids, but he’s rolling with a $14,000 Rolex?" one Reddit user captioned an image of the father-of-18 wearing the watch, roughly guessing at the price. "Every week is a new low for this toxic creep."
Another user pointed out that Robyn had a similar watch as well, prompting a frustrated critic to reply, "Of f----- course she does! ya know I’m so sick of these two getting everything they want, WHERE ARE YOU KARMA!!!"
"You’re telling me that Kody and Robyn have matching Rolexes while I’d bet most of the kids don’t have health insurance," a fourth added.
A separate Redditor pointed out that Christine had to start a GoFundMe to raise $50,000 for the down payment for Ysabel's scoliosis surgery, but Kody and Robyn had money for vintage watches and designer rings.
"She had to raise money for Ysabel’s surgery!!!??????? WTF that would have been the last straw for me. To not even care about his own child!!! Shame on him," a fan penned in response, while another chimed in, "That’s so disgusting ... that Ysabel’s father could have paid but instead took advantage of the generosity of kind people."