'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Feels 'More Independent Than Ever' After Marrying David Woolley

sister wives christine brown feels more independent than ever monogamypp
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM
By:

Dec. 7 2023, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is reclaiming her independence through her fairytale relationship with husband David Woolley.

The mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her estranged ex-husband, Kody Brown — took to social media to share her latest revelation alongside a sweet selfie.

sister wives christine brown feels more independent than ever monogamy
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM

Christine Brown admitted she feels more independent than when she was living polygamy.

"I was always concerned I would lose my independence in monogamy," she captioned a photo of herself beaming at the camera. "I realized the other day, being married to the right person (David for me!) that I am more independent than I ever was! #strongwoman #independent #strongerthanever #blessed."

Her husband also took a moment to gush about his wife in the comments section, replying: "I had surgery last Friday I’ve never been taken care of like Christine has done for me I have the best wife and soulmate that anyone could have. She is my angel. Love you so much Christine Woolley!!❤️"

sister wives christine brown feels more independent than ever monogamy
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM

Christine and David got married in October.

Other fans chimed in with love and support for the TLC personality and her hubby.

"The right partner never dims your light," one user wrote, while another responded, "So so happy you found exactly what your heart needed."

"Amazing isn’t it when you find the person who loves you, supports you and encourages you to be yourself," a third follower penned. "I’m so happy you finally found David."

sister wives christine brown feels more independent than ever monogamy
Source: mega

Christine announced she'd called it quits with Kody in November 2021.

Christine Brown

Another fan praised Christine for having the courage to leave Brown family patriarch and live the life that was best for her.

"You did what no one else could, and broke up an ultimately toxic situation," the user said. "It wasn’t anyone persons fault and a lot of families are going through the same thing. You keep shining that light girl."

sister wives christine brown feels more independent than ever monogamy
Source: @CHRISTINE_BROWNSW/INSTAGRAM

David has been filming for the upcoming season of 'Sister Wives'.

As OK! previously reported, Christine and Kody tied the knot in 1994 and have six children together. However, after more than 25 years of marriage, the 51-year-old announced the end of their relationship in November 2021.

The following year, during a Sister Wives: One on One special, fellow sister wife Janelle, 54, also confirmed she'd quietly separated from the father-of-18.

Source: OK!

Several weeks after the special aired, Meri released a statement in January confessing she and Kody had also chosen to end their more than 30-year marriage.

Kody is currently only wed to his fourth wife, Robyn, 45, and is living monogamously with her and their shared children.

