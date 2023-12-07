'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Feels 'More Independent Than Ever' After Marrying David Woolley
Sister Wives star Christine Brown is reclaiming her independence through her fairytale relationship with husband David Woolley.
The mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with her estranged ex-husband, Kody Brown — took to social media to share her latest revelation alongside a sweet selfie.
"I was always concerned I would lose my independence in monogamy," she captioned a photo of herself beaming at the camera. "I realized the other day, being married to the right person (David for me!) that I am more independent than I ever was! #strongwoman #independent #strongerthanever #blessed."
Her husband also took a moment to gush about his wife in the comments section, replying: "I had surgery last Friday I’ve never been taken care of like Christine has done for me I have the best wife and soulmate that anyone could have. She is my angel. Love you so much Christine Woolley!!❤️"
Other fans chimed in with love and support for the TLC personality and her hubby.
"The right partner never dims your light," one user wrote, while another responded, "So so happy you found exactly what your heart needed."
"Amazing isn’t it when you find the person who loves you, supports you and encourages you to be yourself," a third follower penned. "I’m so happy you finally found David."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Jokes She's a 'Big Fan of Divorce' After Her Split From Kody
- Christine Brown Hopes Her Relationships with Kody, Other Sister Wives Get 'Less Awkward' in the Future
- 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Marries David Woolley in 'Fairytale' Wedding 2 Years After Split From Kody Brown
Another fan praised Christine for having the courage to leave Brown family patriarch and live the life that was best for her.
"You did what no one else could, and broke up an ultimately toxic situation," the user said. "It wasn’t anyone persons fault and a lot of families are going through the same thing. You keep shining that light girl."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Christine and Kody tied the knot in 1994 and have six children together. However, after more than 25 years of marriage, the 51-year-old announced the end of their relationship in November 2021.
The following year, during a Sister Wives: One on One special, fellow sister wife Janelle, 54, also confirmed she'd quietly separated from the father-of-18.