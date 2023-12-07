'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Feels 'More Independent Than Ever' After Marrying David Woolley

"I was always concerned I would lose my independence in monogamy," she captioned a photo of herself beaming at the camera. "I realized the other day, being married to the right person (David for me!) that I am more independent than I ever was! #strongwoman #independent #strongerthanever #blessed."

Her husband also took a moment to gush about his wife in the comments section, replying: "I had surgery last Friday I’ve never been taken care of like Christine has done for me I have the best wife and soulmate that anyone could have. She is my angel. Love you so much Christine Woolley!!❤️"