'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Pokes Fun at Kody Split With Hilarious Meme
Welcome to the Ex-Wives Club!
Sister Wives star Christine Brown poked fun at her, Meri and Janelle's respective splits from ex-husband Kody Brown by posting a hysterical meme to her social media.
On Thursday, October 26, the TLC star shared a photoshopped poster of the 1996 comedy The First Wives Club starring Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn and Diane Keaton. However, the title of the movie had been edited to read "The Ex-Wives Club" and the actresses' faces were replaced with Meri, Christine and Janelle's instead.
"Oh my gosh!! I laughed my head off when I saw this!!" Christine captioned the Instagram Story.
Christine, 51, was the first wife to leave Kody, 54. She announced their spiritual divorce in November 2021 and moved from Flagstaff, Ariz., to Utah.
The following year, Janelle, 54, confirmed she'd separated from the Brown family patriarch in a Sister Wives: One on One special episode that aired in December 2022.
Weeks later, Kody and Meri also released a joint statement that they'd made the decision to "terminate" their marriage, leaving the former polygamist solely married to his fourth wife, Robyn, 44.
Season 17 documented Christine and Kody's split, while Season 18 has been detailing the events that led up to both Janelle and Meri's breakups with the father-of-18.
The mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with Kody — recently gushed to the cameras that she was a "big fan of divorce" after venturing out into her new life.
"If you're thinking about it, I say go for it," she joked on the Sunday, October 15, episode of the hit TLC show. "Do it! You're already miserable."
"It might be terrible advice, but I'm not a therapist or a psychiatrist of anything," she added. "I just know how it feels on the other side and it's awesome."
As OK! previously reported, Christine revealed that she felt like she could finally "take a deep breath" after her split.
"I thought we were open. I thought we knew everything, and I thought that we understood how big this world was," she said at the time. "There's possibilities and there's amazing stuff on the other side of polygamy. For me, because I felt so much freedom and so much happiness and so much joy not living it anymore."