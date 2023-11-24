'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Wears Hilarious 'I've Tried Polygamy' Shirt on Thanksgiving
Sister Wives star Christine Brown has got the jokes!
While showing fans how to make homemade mini rolls for Thanksgiving in a tutorial video shared on Thursday, November 23, the former sister wife could be seen sporting a black t-shirt that hilariously proclaimed, "I've Tried Polygamy."
"So I went to eat at a place [called] Bohemian Brewery, and we went there for dinner and they were like, 'Out of everybody here we feel like you should probably have this shirt," she explained to her followers. "So they gave me this shirt."
She noted the offer was "super kind" and "super nice" before spinning around to show off the back of the top, which advertised Polygamy Porter beer with the phrase, "Why have just one?"
In another part of the tutorial, Christine gushed this was her first Thanksgiving with her new hubby, David Woolley, who she marred in October.
"He is making the turkey and mashed potatoes. His sister's here, she's making the gravy, my mom's here, she's making the pumpkin roll," she said of their holiday plans. "I'm making Janelle's layered salad because it's amazing. "
Fans flooded the comments section with praise for the mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with estranged ex-husband Kody Brown — for finally finding her happily ever after.
"Just glowing and beautiful!!" one user penned, while another said, "Christine you seem so happy and full of joy. You deserve that. I’m so proud of you for making the decisions that were right for you at every point in your life ❤️❤️❤️."
"Christine! You are the same but so different!" a third fan wrote. "So happy and relaxed. Love seeing you grow into the life you deserve."
"You’re such sunshine!!!! I LOVE how happy you are," a fourth exclaimed. "I wish I knew you personally because I bet you’re so much fun. And chill! Happy thanksgiving to you and your beautiful family."
As OK! previously reported, Christine was the first wife to leave the Brown family patriarch. She announced she'd made the decision to end her more than 25-year marriage to Kody in November 2021.
Christine and David confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day 2023 and got engaged in April. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Moab, Utah, in October.