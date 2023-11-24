'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Wears Hilarious 'I've Tried Polygamy' Shirt on Thanksgiving

"So I went to eat at a place [called] Bohemian Brewery, and we went there for dinner and they were like, 'Out of everybody here we feel like you should probably have this shirt," she explained to her followers. "So they gave me this shirt."

She noted the offer was "super kind" and "super nice" before spinning around to show off the back of the top, which advertised Polygamy Porter beer with the phrase, "Why have just one?"