'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals 'Intimacy' With Kody Had Been 'Gone for Years' Before Their Split
Sister Wives star Christine Brown opened up about her intimate relationship with her estranged ex-husband, Kody.
During her Monday, December 18, appearance on the "Juicy Scoop" podcast, the mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with the former polygamist — revealed they hardly ever slept together prior to their 2021 split.
"It was, like, five times in one year," she admitted of their s-- life before elaborating on the difference between a sexual relationship and actual intimacy.
"What we didn’t have was intimacy," she said. "The intimacy itself had been gone for years."
As OK! previously reported, Christine announced she'd made the decision to leave Kody in November 2021. They were married for more than 25 years before she chose to leave the polygamist lifestyle and pursue monogamy.
Later in the podcast, the 51-year-old shared that she never knew her mother "wasn't really in favor of my living polygamy" in the first place until after she ended her spiritual marriage.
"She was sad that I was marrying Kody. She supported me [though] and I never knew that she felt different," she said, noting that her mom thought polygamy "wasn’t a lifestyle that honored women."
Christine has since embraced monogamy by marrying her "soulmate," David Woolley. The pair tied the knot surrounded by friends and family in an intimate ceremony in Moab, Utah, this past October.
In the weeks following their fairytale wedding, Christine revealed via social media, "I was always concerned I would lose my independence in monogamy."
She added, "I realized the other day, being married to the right person (David for me!) that I am more independent than I ever was! #strongwoman #independent #strongerthanever #blessed."
Christine gushed about how unbelievably happy she's been since meeting David in an April interview that occurred shortly after their engagement.
"David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday," she praised the construction exec. "I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."