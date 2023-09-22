'Sister Wives' Fans Go Wild After Christine Brown Reveals She Won't Be Friends With Robyn: 'Living Her Best Life!'

"If it bothered her that she didn't have a relationship with me, she should have said, 'Hey, why don't we have a relationship? Can we be friends?'" Christine says in a new clip shared to TLC's Instagram on Friday, September 22.

"But I want you to know, I would have rejected her friendship anyway, to be completely honest," she confesses to the cameras. "If Robyn approached me, and wanted to be friends, I would have not wanted to be friends still. Because I couldn't trust her."