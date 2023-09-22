'Sister Wives' Fans Go Wild After Christine Brown Reveals She Won't Be Friends With Robyn: 'Living Her Best Life!'
Christine Brown is shedding light on her strained relationship with one of her former sister wives.
In a sneak peek for the Sunday, September 22, episode of the hit TLC show, Christine, 51, revealed why she would have never agreed to be friends with Kody's fourth wife, Robyn, 44.
"If it bothered her that she didn't have a relationship with me, she should have said, 'Hey, why don't we have a relationship? Can we be friends?'" Christine says in a new clip shared to TLC's Instagram on Friday, September 22.
"But I want you to know, I would have rejected her friendship anyway, to be completely honest," she confesses to the cameras. "If Robyn approached me, and wanted to be friends, I would have not wanted to be friends still. Because I couldn't trust her."
Sister Wives fans flooded the comments section with support for the mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with Kody.
"Christine is like I am soooo done and just living her best life 😂," one user wrote, while another chimed in, "This is my girl…PERIODT. She’s so honest and I love it! Robyn keep your friendship for Meri."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Worries The Other Wives Will Feel 'Betrayed' By Kody Brown Split In New Sneak Peek
- Sister Wives' Kody Brown Complains That Janelle Is 'Rejecting' Him For Christine — But He's 'Begging' For A 'Closer' Relationship
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Declares He Doesn't 'Want To See' Christine 'Ever Again' In New Sneak Peek
"YESSS CHRISTINE👏👏," a third said. "So happy she is standing up for herself!!!"
"I always admire how Christine is totally honest about her feelings. Kody makes her out to be the evil villain, but he can’t handle the truth. I’m team Christine," another fan penned, with a separate follower replying, "That's because Christine is sincere and Robyn is full of it."
As OK! previously reported, Christine was the first sister wife to leave the Brown family patriarch. She announced their relationship was over after more than 25 years of marriage in November 2021.
Season 17 and Season 18 of Sister Wives have explored the fallout of Christine and Kody's split — and recent episodes have also detailed Janelle's decision to leave the father-of-18.
"Kody is so angry about this. He's getting angrier and angrier, and he's getting sharper and sharper, and he's getting more black and white with me," Janelle told Christine in a previous episode.
"I'm not going to sit here and try to put together this relationship post-children leaving when there's not a whole lot in common," she continued. "I don't even know who this guy is anymore, and I don't see that it's worth the work anymore."
Watch the new episode of Sister Wives on Sunday, September 24, on TLC.