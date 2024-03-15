OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Leon Brown Shares Childhood Pictures of Late Brother Garrison After Death by Suicide: See the Photos

sister wives leon brown childhood pictures garrison death suicidepp
Source: @leointhemountains/Instagram
By:

Mar. 15 2024, Published 7:51 p.m. ET

Sister Wives star Leon Brown — whose pronouns are they/them — took to Instagram to share childhood memories of growing up with their late brother, Garrison Brown.

Meri and Kody Brown's only child together captioned the carousel of photos with the words, "To the stars, Bowen, to the stars," which is a reference to the final words Draco the dragon (played by Sean Connery) says to Dennis Quaid's character just before his death in the 1996 flick Dragonheart.

sister wives leon brown childhood pictures garrison death suicide
Source: @leointhemountains/instagram

Leon shared a picture of Garrison and their siblings to Instagram.

As OK! previously reported, Janelle and Kody's 25-year-old son was found dead in his Arizona home on Tuesday, March 5. His cause of death was reported to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Per the police report, one of his roommates and his younger brother Gabriel, 22, confirmed he'd been struggling with drinking and depression prior to his passing.

sister wives leon brown childhood pictures garrison death suicide
Source: @leointhemountains/instagram

Young Garrison standing next to a bonfire.

Over the past week, other family members have also shared snapshots and penned touching tributes to the former National Guard member.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," Janelle wrote on March 5. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

sister wives janelle brown son garrison saved elderly cat before death
Source: @robertthebrown/Instagram

Garrison was a devoted cat lover and rescued three from local shelters.

His older sister, Maddie Brown Brush, wrote: "Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother. God be with you till we meet again."

And his bonus mom, Christine Brown, found herself digging through old family pictures to find memories of the young reality star.

"Every photo with Garrison in it is now infinitely more important than ever before," Christine captioned a post earlier this week. "I am scrambling for just another glimpse of such an incredible man, brother, son."

garrison brown struggled drinking depression before death
Source: @robertthebrown/Instagram

Garrison was confirmed dead on March 5.

Garrison's cousin Emma Brown confirmed the funeral service took place on Friday, March 8, in her own memorial post shared to Instagram.

"I don’t know if I have the right words to say I’ll miss you. I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved," she said. "You always made sure that I had ate [sic], and made sure I knew I could always talk to you. You were a son, a brother, a soldier, and a friend. If there is a god, I hope he’s giving you peace. I love you."

Source: OK!

Garrison was featured on TLC's Sister Wives ever since the Season 1 premiere of the hit show in 2010 when he was 12 years old. He continued to make appearances until his tragic death.

