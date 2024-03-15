'Sister Wives' Star Leon Brown Shares Childhood Pictures of Late Brother Garrison After Death by Suicide: See the Photos

Sister Wives star Leon Brown — whose pronouns are they/them — took to Instagram to share childhood memories of growing up with their late brother, Garrison Brown.

Meri and Kody Brown's only child together captioned the carousel of photos with the words, "To the stars, Bowen, to the stars," which is a reference to the final words Draco the dragon (played by Sean Connery) says to Dennis Quaid's character just before his death in the 1996 flick Dragonheart.