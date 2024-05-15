Autopsy Shocker: 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown Had Alcohol Poisoning When He Died by Suicide
Sister Wives star Garrison Brown had a significant amount of alcohol in his system when he took his own life.
Autopsy results confirmed the late television personality tested positive for alcohol poisoning and had a BAC (blood alcohol content) of 0.307 percent at the time of his death. However, he did not have any drugs in his system.
The report stated Brown had a medical history of being pre-diabetic and suffering from chronic migraines. The autopsy further noted his cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head — something the Flagstaff Police Department also said after discovering his body in his Arizona home in March.
On Thursday, April 4, they released an official statement clarifying, "There was no foul play and it was not a homicide. He took his own life."
As OK! previously reported, Garrison, 25, was found dead by his younger brother Gabriel, 22, on Tuesday, March 5. He'd come to check on his older sibling after Garrison sent a series of concerning text messages to their mother and a separate group chat the night prior.
Both Gabe and Garrison's former roommates told cops during the investigation that Garrison had been struggling with drinking and depression for some time.
In released bodycam footage, an officer can be heard alerting Garrison's former roommate Cheyenne that he'd passed away.
"Oh my god. I heard something last night and I didn't think anything about it," she said in the video. "It must have been eight or nine o'clock ... I heard something and it sounded like a pop gun. Like it was really quiet ... I'm sorry I didn't check on him last night."
His parents, Janelle and Kody Brown, released a statement announcing the loss of their "beautiful boy " shortly after the news hit headlines.
"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away," they continued. "We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
Several days later, the Brown family held a private memorial for the late military veteran.
"Everyone was hugging and tearing up. It was the hardest thing any of them have ever had to do, but sharing stories about Garrison helped them get through it," a source shared at the time. "Everyone hopes Garrison’s found the peace that seemed to elude him in life."
