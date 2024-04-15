'Sister Wives' Star Garrison Brown's Roommate 'Heard Something' in His Room the Night He Died: 'I'm Sorry I Didn't Check on Him'
One of Garrison Brown's roommates emotionally told a Flagstaff police officer her experience at their home the night the 25-year-old reality star tragically took his own life.
In bodycam footage obtained by a news outlet, an officer can be heard saying that Garrison was found deceased in his bedroom with a gun in his lap. There was one bullet casing found, but no suicide note.
After the brief investigation of the scene, a cop calls Garrison's roommate — only identified as Cheyenne — and asks her if she's near her home. She tells him that she is will not back at the house all day and asks him to explain the issue over the phone.
The officer tells her that Garrison — who she knew by his first name, Robert — had died by suicide the night prior. Cheyenne gasps in shock and expresses her disbelief as she bursts into tears.
"Oh my god. I heard something last night and I didn't think anything about it," she says. "It must have been eight or nine o'clock ... I heard something and it sounded like a pop gun. Like it was really quiet."
In the footage, Cheyenne clarifies it didn't sound to her like an actual firearm. She explains it sounded more like a toy and she didn't think anything of it at the time.
She also tells police that she only knew Garrison "in passing" but that they had recently started talking about how he was "struggling with drinking and some of the shame that he held around that" other than "day-to-day, how's work going" conversations.
"I'm sorry I didn't check on him last night," she adds tearfully.
Later in the footage, the officer speaks with another roommate by the name of Addison who admits Garrison had been "pretty depressed" and "drinks every night."
He also confirms Garrison had never expressed any serious thoughts of suicide other casual, exaggerated jokes.
As OK! previously reported, Garrison's death was confirmed on Tuesday, March 5, after his younger brother Gabriel, 22, went to check on him at his Arizona home.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," his parents, Janelle and Kody Brown, said in a joint statement. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
TMZ reported the bodycam footage.