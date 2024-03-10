OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Madison Brown Pens Touching Tribute to Late Brother Garrison: 'Grief Is Just Love'

garrison madison pp
Source: @madison_rose11instagram;
By:

Mar. 10 2024, Published 7:01 p.m. ET

Janelle and Kody Brown's eldest daughter, Madison Brown Brush, 28, penned a touching tribute to her brother after his tragic death by apparent suicide.

The mom-of-three took to Instagram on Sunday, March 10, to share a sweet snapshot of Garrison, 25, spending time with his niece and nephew Axel and Evie.

garrison
Source: @madison_rose11instagram

Garrison with Axel and Evie.

"Grief, I’ve learned, is really just love. It’s all the love you want to give but cannot," she captioned the photo with the famous quote credited to Jamie Anderson. "All the unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hallow of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go."

Maddie then wrote what she was feeling in her own words, admitting they "seem to fall short" amid the enormous grief their family is feeling.

madison
Source: @madison_rose11/instagram;

Maddie Brown is Janelle and Kody's eldest daughter.

"Our hearts our broken and we are now swallowed with the love now left behind for this beautiful brother," she added. "God be with you till we meet again."

"I’ll see you at the gates of Valhalla, feasting with our ancestors who battled before you," she continued. "Until then, we must live in a more gray world without the light you brought."

garrison brown roommate tells police sister wives star appeared fine ok
Source: @garrisonbrown/instagram

Garrison passed away in March 2023 at 25 years old.

Fans flooded the comments section with words of love and support for the reality television personality.

"Much love to you all. He is a beautiful soul who didn't deserve the pain he felt. Be kind to and take care of yourselves," one user wrote, and another added, "The world’s hearts are broken for you all! I am truly incredibly sorry for your profound loss of your sweet brother."

"Your words about the world being more gray now is so true," a third replied. "Praying for your whole family. I’m still in shock that we have lost such a beautiful soul."

Garrison's cause of death is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Source: @garrisonbrown/instagram
As OK! previously reported, Garrison was confirmed dead on Tuesday, March 5, after his body was discovered at his Flagstaff, Ariz., home by his younger brother Gabriel, 22. Police stated his cause of death appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Source: OK!

The full police report also revealed that Garrison had been struggling with drinking and depression, according to Gabriel and one of the late 25-year-old's roommates.

