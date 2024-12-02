'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reflects on Spending First 'Big Holiday' Without Son Garrison After His Tragic Death
The holidays have become a bittersweet time for the Brown family after Garrison Brown's shocking passing.
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of her late son on Sunday, December 1, as she reflected on heading into the end-of-year holidays for the first time since his death.
"First of the 'big' holidays without you sweetheart," she captioned the photo. "We all gathered in NC to celebrate together and kept your photo close by."
"We laughed about your silly sense of humor and told so many stories honoring you," Janelle continued. "We ate, played games and enjoyed each other’s company. Everyone is returning home now and normal life resumes tomorrow. But I feel you close by."
Supportive fans flooded the comments section with words of love for the grieving mother-of-six — who also shares Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah with ex Kody Brown.
One user penned, "Your strength is admirable yet I know in the quiet moments it must not feel so. The way you honor him is endearing," and a second person noted, "Holidays are hard hun. But you have such inner strength."
A third fan replied, "He is always in your heart ❤️ I know that doesn't comfort much, but it's all you have sometimes. Sending lots of love your way."
Garrison's brother Gabriel tragically discovered his body at his Arizona home on Tuesday, March 5. The 25-year-old died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after struggling with drinking and depression issues for some time. Medical examiners later determined he also had alcohol poisoning at the time of his death.
As OK! previously reported, Janelle also opened up about her "surprisingly emotional " first Mother's Day and how she honored her late son by baking his favorite pie.
"My children have always shown up for me and made me feel special everyday. Especially since they became independent adults and weren’t home all the time," she wrote at the time. "But this year was different. All weekend I felt the grief so close to the surface. And it was especially poignant when I made this simple pie."
"Our strawberry picking excursion combined with the fact that I randomly found rhubarb at the local farmers market made it feel like this pie was destined," she added. "I love you honey and miss you every day."