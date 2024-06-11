OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Feels So Much' for Janelle After Son Garrison's Death by Suicide: 'There's Good Days and Bad Days'

sister wives meri brown feels so much janelle garrison deathpp
Source: ; @JANELLEBROWN117/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 7:33 p.m. ET

Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared that Janelle and Kody are having "good days and bad days" after the tragic passing of their son, Garrison.

The late 25-year-old's body was discovered in his Arizona home on Tuesday, March 5. It was later confirmed by police and medical examiners that he'd died by a self-inflicted gunshot wound after struggling with depression and drinking.

sister wives meri brown feels so much janelle garrison death
Source: TLC

Meri Brown spoke about grief three months after Garrison's death.

"I just feel so much for Janelle," Meri said during a recent appearance on the "Miss Understood" podcast with Rachel Uchitel. "I watched my mom lose two of her own kids before she passed. It’s tragic."

When asked for her advice on how to cope with grief, the TLC personality said, "You really have to do what you need to do at the moment."

sister wives meri brown feels so much janelle garrison death
Source: : U.S. ARMY NATIONAL GUARD PHOTO BY SPC. ADRIANNE LOPEZ/MEGA

Garrison Brown was found dead in his home on March 5.

"Embrace the pain, cry when you need to, spend time alone and when you're feeling ok, get up and take a walk," she added.

"I think a lot of times people have a box that we think we should live in," Meri continued. "Grief, it's not linear — it's not a checklist. It's all the emotions all the time and whenever they decide to pop up."

sister wives meri brown feels so much janelle garrison death
Source: TLC

Meri Brown said Janelle has 'good days and bad days' since her son's passing.

"I think that a lot of people will say, ‘You're gonna move past it, you're gonna move through it. And you will," she explained. "But I think that there's this hole that is created and people will say that hole will fill up, but the hole will always be there."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It's gossip too good to wait for!

sister wives meri brown feels so much janelle garrison death
Source: @ROBERTTHEBROWNINSTAGRAM

Garrison Brown was an avid cat lover.

As OK! previously reported, the Brown family gathered to celebrate Garrison's life on Friday, March 8. It was the first time they had all been together in quite some time following Kody's splits from his wives and tensions with several of his children.

"It was a private funeral for family only," a source shared at the time. "Everyone was hugging and tearing up. It was the hardest thing any of them have ever had to do, but sharing stories about Garrison helped them get through it."

Source: OK!
"Everyone hopes Garrison’s found the peace that seemed to elude him in life," the source continued. "While they're all still numb with grief, they know he would be happy seeing the family reunited."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

