'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals Grief Felt 'Especially Poignant' on First Mother's Day Since Son Garrison's Tragic Death
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown got candid about her journey through the grieving process on the first Mother's Day since her son Garrison's tragic death by suicide.
On Monday, May 20, the mother-of-six — who also shares Logan, Madison, Hunter, Gabriel and Savanah with ex Kody Brown — took to Instagram to share a picture of a homemade pie she baked.
"Mother’s Day was surprisingly emotional for me. It just never has been a big holiday for me," she explained in the captioned. "My children have always shown up for me and made me feel special everyday. Especially since they became independent adults and weren’t home all the time."
"But this year was different," she added. "All weekend I felt the grief so close to the surface. And it was especially poignant when I made this simple pie."
"Our strawberry picking excursion combined with the fact that I randomly found rhubarb at the local farmers market made it feel like this pie was destined," the TLC star continued.
Janelle shared that strawberry rhubarb had always been a "huge favorite" among her kids, especially Garrison, which made the treat "bitter sweet" this year.
"I love you honey and miss you every day," she concluded.
Fans shared words of love and support with the grieving mother in the comments section.
One user replied, "I'm so sorry for the loss of your son Janelle. I hope the pie made you feel a little closer to him, and reminded you of good things too."
"I hope there is some measure of comfort in knowing that you are not alone in your grief," a second follower said. "Thousands of strangers are grieving Garrison with you."
As OK! previously reported, the late 25-year-old's body was discovered in his Flagstaff, Ariz., home by his younger brother Gabriel on Tuesday, March 5.
The medical examiner's report stated Garrison died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and that he'd had alcohol poisoning at the time of his passing. Family members and roommates also told police the military veteran had been struggling with drinking and depression in the months leading up to the heartbreaking incident.
One month after his death, Janelle marked what would have been Garrison's 26th birthday with a heartfelt tribute.
"We are missing you terribly today. It’s hard to believe you aren’t here anymore," she penned. "We talked a lot about you today and even went to Texas Roadhouse for dinner (your favorite place 😀). I still feel you nearby sometimes. And I’m grateful we will see each other again when my journey is completed."