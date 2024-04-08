OK Magazine
How Sister Wives' Garrison Brown's Siblings Plan to 'Keep His Legacy Alive' After His Tragic Death by Suicide

sister wives hunter brown enjoy every moment family garrison suicidepp
Source: @HUNTERBROWN/INSTAGRAM
By:

Apr. 8 2024, Published 7:24 p.m. ET

Garrison Brown's siblings are planning to help carry on their late brothers' dreams after his tragic death by suicide.

The Sister Wives star was confirmed dead on Tuesday, March 5, after his younger brother Gabriel, 22, found him at his Flagstaff, Ariz., home. Police quickly determined that he'd taken his own life via self-inflicted gunshot.

garrison brown struggled drinking depression before death
Source: @roberthebrown/instagram

Robert Garrison Brown passed away in March.

While Garrison — birth name Robert Garrison Brown — had been a member of the Nevada National Guard since 2015, he also founded a Hawaiian-style clothing business called Bob's Floral in 2020. However, shortly after launch, it was announced the shop was "temporarily on pause."

"He was definitely planning on working on his clothing, but before his death, he wasn't really doing much of anything, truthfully," a source close to the Brown family explained to a news outlet.

sister wives hunter brown enjoy every moment family garrison suicide
Source: @HUNTERBROWN/INSTAGRAM

Hunter and Logan Brown tease Garrison at his graduation.

"He was depressed and was unhappy, and he didn't feel like he was getting much success from anything," the source added, noting there weren't "really any announcements of any plans coming" for the business.

"But now, oddly enough, there's conversations within the family about how they're going to try to keep his legacy alive," the source continued. "They plan on carrying on some of his dreams, which can be done by his brothers."

garrison brown family photo
Source: @janellebrown117/Instagram

One of the last family photos Janelle Brown took of Garrison.

The source also revealed the Brown family had been talking about "creating a foundation" for Garrison, which could potentially be focused on animal rescue due to the late 25-year-old's love for cats.

The former reality star adopted his three kitties — Catthew, Patches O'Houlihan and 9-year-old Ms. Buttons — from local rescues in the Flagstaff area and regularly shared pictures of them on his social media.

"They're going to turn what happened into a positive," the source noted.

sister wives janelle brown son garrison saved elderly cat before death
Source: @robertthebrown/Instagram

Garrison with Patches O'Houlihan and Catthew.

As OK! previously reported, High Country Humane Animal Shelter honored Garrison by naming their cat adoption room after the late veteran.

"Garrison’s unwavering love for cats was a heartfelt passion," they wrote in their announcement in mid March. "We look forward to presenting the plaque and room naming during our 5 Year Anniversary & Founders Celebration. Garrison’s legacy is one of compassion, laughter, and unconditional love. His spirit lives on in every meow, in every cozy lap nap, and in the purring contentment of the cats he adored."

The source spoke with The Sun about Garrison's family's plans to carry on his dreams.

