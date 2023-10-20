'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Donated $6,400 to Republican Political Candidates Despite Financial Woes: Report
Kody Brown donated thousands to Republican presidential candidates as his family struggled to pay off their pricey Coyote Pass property in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Reports by the Federal Election Commission revealed that the Brown family patriarch shelled out a whopping $6,473.01 over a three-year period.
Among his many contributions, Kody donated $250 to Donald Trump and an additional $250 to the Trump Make America Great Again Committee in December 2020.
Between July 27, 2022, and September 19, 2022, the father-of-18 also made several donations to the US Concealed Carry Association for Saving Lives which added up to a total of $250.
On October 28, 2022, he gave $205 to Winred, a fundraising platform for the American Republican Party.
This year, Kody also donated $520.51 to Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's campaign on August 23.
This comes after Janelle tearfully revealed that she felt financially "stuck" in her marriage to Kody because she sunk all of her money into family investments, including their purchase of Coyote Pass.
The Brown family bought the empty plot of land for $820,000 in 2018, and while they had high hopes of eventually building several homes on the property, they were unable to start construction until it was entirely paid off.
"Financially, I have nothing. Christine had the house, I have nothing," Janelle explained, referring to her sister wife, who sold her Flagstaff home to help pay for her move to Utah after her own split from Kody.
"My name is on property with everybody else, probably nobody will cooperate now and play ball," she confessed. "I can't believe I'm 50 and can't do my own thing 'cause I'm so tied up with them financially… I can't believe I got myself into this position. How dumb is that? I know better."
The mother-of-six — who shares Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabriel and Savanah with Kody — was so determined to live on the land that she purchased a trailer so that she could stay several months out of the year. However, in a recent episode of the show, Janelle explained the financial hoops they had to jump through in order to afford the property.
"The way that we were able to buy it is we paid mostly cash for it," she told the cameras. "We had to take a private mortgage on a portion of it. We just didn’t have the cash for it. If we do not pay it off, we are in jeopardy of losing the land, just like any other mortgage. Kody sticks his hand in the sand."