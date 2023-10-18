OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Reveals There's 'No Getting Used to' Fans 'Trashing' His Reputation

kody brown divorce pp
By:

Oct. 18 2023

Sister Wives star Kody Brown is opening up about what it's like to be on the receiving end of fan backlash — and he gets a lot of it.

The father-of-18, who has been a reality television figure since the hit TLC show premiered in 2010, revealed that hearing negative things about himself affects him "differently than it affects viewers."

sister wives kody brown no getting used to fans trashing reputation
Kody Brown still isn't used to the criticism he receives on the show.

"Because I’ve got somebody trashing my reputation and I’m going, 'Holy cow. I can’t believe that’s happening,'" he explained his feelings in a recent interview. "And the public’s just going, 'Oh, we always thought this about you.'"

"There's no getting used to that level of criticism," he added. "I have to remind myself [that] your opinion of me is none of my business."

sister wives kody brown no getting used to fans trashing reputation
Fans regularly take to social media to slam Kody for the way he treats his former spouses and his children.

The Brown family patriarch has certainly faced his fair share of criticism throughout the course of the show's 18 seasons — especially over the past few years. The 54-year-old's relationships with his wives and some of his children became strained during the pandemic, eventually culminating in the end of one of his marriages.

Christine, 51, announced she'd made the decision to leave Kody in November 2021. But that was only the start of his relationship problems. Janelle, 54, confirmed she'd also separated from Kody in a Sister Wives: One on One special that aired in December 2022.

sister wives christine brown big fan divorce kody split
Christine announced she'd left Kody in 2021, and Janelle confirmed she'd also separated from the Brown family patriarch in 2022.

After years of marital struggles, Meri and Kody shared that they'd ended their own marriage in a joint statement posted to social media in January.

As Kody and his only remaining wife, Robyn, adjust to their new normal of monogamy, the former polygamist likened the experience to grieving a "death," but in this instance, it was the passing of their "big family picture."

sw robyn
Robyn and Kody's marriage has been affected by his respective splits.

"We have different emotions at different times," he told the outlet. "And I’ll be really honest, that has been hard on our relationship."

"Divorce changes you. So, there’s a lot going on with me that Robyn has to use a lot of grace and forgiveness for, because I’m not myself," he continued. "It’s an experience that I did not expect in my life and [it has] shocked me how it’s played out."

This comes several weeks after Kody admitted that his relationship with Robyn hasn't been the same since his splits from his former spouses.

"We are not recovering from this. I mean, it's not clinical depression, but we've been a bit depressed about what the experience did," he said last month. "We've been through a very hard experience and our reaction to it has changed us. We are not the same."

Kody spoke with Us Weekly about facing backlash.

