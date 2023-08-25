Wife No. 5? 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Dating Again — Despite Insisting He Will Never Marry Again
Is Kody Brown back on the market?
As rumors swirl that Sister Wives is headed for an early cancellation due to the Brown family patriarch's respective splits from three of his wives — Meri, 52, Janelle, 54, Christine, 51 — a source dished that he is quietly searching for a new wife.
"There is not a new sister wife just yet, but that doesn't mean Kody's not dating," the source spilled to a news outlet. "He is actively dating and still seeking a new wife."
The source revealed that the news will likely go public over the "next few months," clarifying that Kody's motive behind seeking a new partner has less to do about the show and more to do with his remaining wife, Robyn, "who still wants to be in a polygamous relationship and have a sister wife."
But this isn't the only major change for the father-of-18. Kody is reportedly "actively looking to get back in the church" after growing distant from the Apostolic United Brethren sect of Mormonism.
"He's working right now on redeeming himself after all the negative backlash," the source added. "He wants to make things right again."
This comes after an insider claimed Season 18 would be the final installment of the show if Kody didn't remarry, simply because there will be no plural marriages in a show about living a polygamous lifestyle.
"If he can find a new wife and keep his story going, there will be more Sister Wives seasons," the source claimed. "If not, it's going to come to an end and there will be a spinoff — or spinoffs — and the family will move on with their next adventure."
Despite whatever may be going on privately, Kody has publicly insisted that he plans to live a life of monogamy after his tumultuous splits from his other wives — that is, unless he can win his second wife, Janelle, back.
"I'm still looking for reconciliation with Janelle. I won’t say she’s been wishy-washy about the departure," he said in a recent interview. "But I keep thinking, 'This isn’t a reason for us to break up. We can work through this. We can find trust again and negotiate an agreement on that trust if we’ll just work on it.'"
