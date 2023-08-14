'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She's Exploring New Things and Shedding Resentment After Kody Split: 'This Is My Evolution'
Meri Brown is on a journey to self discovery as she searches for the "best and brightest" version of herself.
Over seven months after officially announcing that she and her ex-husband, Kody, had decided to end their more than 30-year marriage, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to reveal how she's evolved throughout that search.
"This year has been a season of change for me," she wrote on Sunday, August 13, next to a smiling selfie which showed the mom-of-one rocking a pair of jean shorts, a black top and a pair of sunglasses. "A time to look inward, decide what is me now, what is not anymore."
"A time to cherish the past and the memories it holds, while also letting go and reaching for my future," she continued. "It's been a time to part ways with all the 'stuff' holding me back, holding me down, and what is holding on to me, that stuff that doesn't serve me anymore. Physical stuff, emotional stuff, all the unneeded stuff."
Meri added that she recognized this period of her life as a time to "shed resentment, pain, [and] hurt," as well as letting go of the heavy emotions that belong to others that she's taken on throughout her life.
"This is a time to explore new things, new places, new people, new environments, to discover what is my future," the reality television personality reflected. "It's a time to create the updated version of me, and in doing that I'm not afraid to retreat into myself at times while I learn, create, and become, all the new parts of me. For in retreating, looking inward, and making a change, that is where my best and brightest self is created."
The 52-year-old revealed that this new version of herself would be able to "love fully, give insight where appropriate, inspire deeply, and have an impact on those around me who can benefit from my stories and what I have to share."
"THIS is my evolution," she concluded.
Fans rushed to the comments section with words of love and support for the TLC star.
"Well done, Meri. keep walking this journey. U are so genuine in what u say and do," one wrote, while another chimed in, "I can't wait to see where you grow from here. I am rooting for you Meri. 😘❤️."