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'SNL' Turns the GOP’s Midterm Ad Shoot Into a Parade of Campaign Liabilities

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Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE

‘SNL’ portrayed a chaotic Republican campaign-ad shoot ahead of the midterms.

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Oct. 11 2026, Published 8:34 a.m. ET

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Saturday Night Live framed the Republican Party’s midterm problem as a disastrous campaign-ad shoot in which every prospective messenger created a new problem.

The October 3 cold open featured GOP consultants trying to assemble get-out-the-vote spots with members of President Donald Trump’s administration and congressional allies. Their efforts produced regret, awkward silence, an aggressive military pitch and a presidential “ramble.”

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Marco Rubio Says Donald Trump ‘Tricked Us’

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Image of Marcello Hernández played Marco Rubio during the fictional campaign production.
Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE

Marcello Hernández played Marco Rubio during the fictional campaign production.

Marcello Hernández played Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who delivered his entire commercial in Spanish.

“Oh, my God! He tricked us!” Rubio declared before adding, “And he tricked me too!”

His complaints included the war in Iran, strikes on Venezuela, attacks on Canada and Trump’s diet of hamburgers and chicken nuggets.

The consultants then passed over Vice President JD Vance, played by Jeremy Culhane, despite his apparent eagerness to participate.

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Mitch McConnell Arrives Too Early for the Tagline

Image of Mikey Day portrayed Mitch McConnell in another awkward campaign ad moment.
Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE

Mikey Day portrayed Mitch McConnell in another awkward campaign ad moment.

The operatives next turned to Sen. Mitch McConnell to appeal to “Reagan Republicans.”

Mikey Day’s largely silent McConnell stared ahead before prematurely saying, “Live from New York.” He was told it was too early in the sketch for the familiar opening line, flashed a peace sign and was wheeled away.

The moment referenced continuing public attention surrounding the 84-year-old senator’s health and recent appearances on Capitol Hill.

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Pete Hegseth Tries ‘Slam Poetry’

Image of Colin Jost’s Pete Hegseth delivered an unusual pitch filled with provocative jokes.
Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE

Colin Jost’s Pete Hegseth delivered an unusual pitch filled with provocative jokes.

Colin Jost’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth opened his pitch by shotgunning a beer and greeting voters as “s------ donkeys.”

“I need all you patriots at home to do the gayest thing ever and vote,” he said, arguing that the military finally had “its priorities and sexuality straight.”

His ad descended into what the consultants called “weird slam poetry,” including a string of rhymes attacking “weak,” “woke” and DEI policies.

“In conclusion, vote, I guess,” Hegseth said. “And remember, even if you’re stationed overseas, you can still vote by mail, which is the only by mail I’m cool with.”

Donald Trump Hijacks the Campaign

Image of James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump hijacked the campaign shoot with a $5,000 promise.
Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE

James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump hijacked the campaign shoot with a $5,000 promise.

James Austin Johnson’s Trump interrupted the production with “Wrong! Let me cook.”

“If the Republicans win, I’ll give everyone $5,000,” he announced. “And that is not a bribe because I have no intention of following through on that promise.”

He then instructed voters to pretend he was on the ballot, unveiling the slogan, “Imagination makes a MAGA nation.”

Asked to record separate messages for victory and defeat, Trump offered the same response both times: “We did it, we won! Nobody has ever won so much before.”

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