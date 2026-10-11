'SNL' Turns the GOP’s Midterm Ad Shoot Into a Parade of Campaign Liabilities

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Saturday Night Live framed the Republican Party’s midterm problem as a disastrous campaign-ad shoot in which every prospective messenger created a new problem. The October 3 cold open featured GOP consultants trying to assemble get-out-the-vote spots with members of President Donald Trump’s administration and congressional allies. Their efforts produced regret, awkward silence, an aggressive military pitch and a presidential “ramble.”

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Marco Rubio Says Donald Trump ‘Tricked Us’

Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE Marcello Hernández played Marco Rubio during the fictional campaign production.

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Mitch McConnell Arrives Too Early for the Tagline

Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE Mikey Day portrayed Mitch McConnell in another awkward campaign ad moment.

The operatives next turned to Sen. Mitch McConnell to appeal to “Reagan Republicans.” Mikey Day’s largely silent McConnell stared ahead before prematurely saying, “Live from New York.” He was told it was too early in the sketch for the familiar opening line, flashed a peace sign and was wheeled away. The moment referenced continuing public attention surrounding the 84-year-old senator’s health and recent appearances on Capitol Hill.

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Pete Hegseth Tries ‘Slam Poetry’

Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE Colin Jost’s Pete Hegseth delivered an unusual pitch filled with provocative jokes.

Colin Jost’s Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth opened his pitch by shotgunning a beer and greeting voters as “s------ donkeys.” “I need all you patriots at home to do the gayest thing ever and vote,” he said, arguing that the military finally had “its priorities and sexuality straight.” His ad descended into what the consultants called “weird slam poetry,” including a string of rhymes attacking “weak,” “woke” and DEI policies. “In conclusion, vote, I guess,” Hegseth said. “And remember, even if you’re stationed overseas, you can still vote by mail, which is the only by mail I’m cool with.”

Donald Trump Hijacks the Campaign

Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump hijacked the campaign shoot with a $5,000 promise.