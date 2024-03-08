Joe Manganiello 'Feels He Finally Found the Right Person' With Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor After Sofía Vergara Divorce: Source
Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor are soaking up the giddyness of the early stages of their relationship.
The couple is still head over heels for one another after making their red carpet debut in December 2023 and going Instagram official last month — when the Magic Mike actor also finalized his divorce from his wife of seven years, Sofía Vergara.
"Joe and Caitlin's relationship is serious," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the lovebirds. "They're in the honeymoon stage and in complete and utter bliss."
The insider revealed: "They’ve been traveling together, going out on fun date nights, and having the best time. They're looking forward to taking more trips together and continuing to make memories as a couple."
Manganiello and the A Cinderella Christmas actress "both feel like they have finally found the right person and are excited about the future," the insider explained, noting they "share the same goals and are very honest and open with each other."
For Manganiello, hopefully these "goals" include having children, as Vergara herself previously admitted her lack of desire to have another kid was one of the main factors leading to their martial demise.
"Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," the Modern Family actress, 51, admitted during an interview back in January, as OK! previously reported.
"He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," she confessed of Manganiello, 47.
While her ex-husband doesn’t have any kids of his own, Vergara is already a mother to her son, Manolo, 32, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez in 1991 — roughly two years before the duo divorced in 1993.
Vergara continued: "I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother."
Still, the Griselda star said she’s open to forming new romantic connections — as long as he doesn’t expect to make any babies.
"If love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children," she quipped. "I’m almost in menopause, it’s the natural way of things."
"When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life. That’s what I have to do," Vergara concluded.