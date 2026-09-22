ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Source Says Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres Were 'Really Chilled' as They Chatted at Oxfordshire Pub After Her Relocation to U.K. Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres appeared 'really chilled' while hangingout at an Oxfordshire pub on Monday. OK! Staff Sept. 22 2026, Published 9:13 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Meghan Markle and Ellen DeGeneres were spotted catching up at a pub near Burford, Oxfordshire, on Monday, September 21. DeGeneres, who moved to the Cotswolds in 2024 with her wife Portia de Rossi, has been known to visit pubs in the area regularly. A source told People in October 2025 about the pair: “They come in regularly; they are really chilled and very polite.” “They come in with their dogs, sometimes on their own and sometimes with other people,” they added.

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Ellen DeGeneres and Meghan Markle Spotted Hanging Out at Oxfordshire Pub

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle appeared in high spirits while hanging out with Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

The Duchess of Sussex marked her second public appearance with Monday's outing. She was previously spotted spending time in Soho Farmhouse earlier this month. However, she reportedly seemed especially upbeat on Monday, as witnesses claimed that Markle and DeGeneres, who was there with her wife, could be seen “chatting and laughing,” per Page Six. The outlet also obtained photos from the trio’s hangout where the 45-year-old could be seen wearing white trousers and a light blue shirt.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle reportedly planned to socialize much more during her current stay in the U.K.

She was also carrying a black jacket on her arm, while her eyes were covered by dark shades. She paired her outfit with white sneakers to complete her look. A source previously told People that the mom-of-two planned to socialize and make the best of her stay in the U.K. and it seems like she is already heading in that direction with her frequent public appearances. She is yet to make an official appearance, however, as Prince Harry appeared solo during last week's Invictus Spirit Gala Dinner and Awards and on Monday's WellChild Awards.

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Meghan Markle Wanted to Give Her Children an Opportunity to Learn Their Roots with the U.K. Move

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted their children to learn about their British roots with their U.K. return.

Just before the estranged royals returned to Britain with their children, a source told People, “Meghan feels very fortunate that they’re able to give Archie and Lilibet the opportunity to experience both worlds.” Harry, too, seemingly felt the same way, as a source close to the Duke said, “He wants them to understand the world he grew up in and where their family comes from.” Other insiders also claimed that the family’s decision to move back to the U.K. was a long time coming as “Harry never really stopped missing home.”

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life in the U.K. hasn't been smooth sailing since their return.