or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Stephen Colbert
OK LogoNEWS

Stephen Colbert Applauds Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest, Declares 'Finally Someone' Is Facing Consequences for Epstein Ties

composite photo of stephen colbert and former prince andrew
Source: mega

The disgraced former prince was taken into police custody on the morning of Thursday, February 19.

Feb. 20 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert celebrated the high-profile arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in connection with Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, February 19.

"Yes, finally, someone, anyone!" the comedian raved during last night's episode of The Late Show, referring to the fact that Andrew, 66, is one of the first to be held accountable for their ties to the late pedophile.

The disgraced former prince was taken into custody Thursday morning after authorities showed up to the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: The Late Show/YouTube

Stephen Colbert celebrated the former Duke of York's arrest.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

'Let's Hear It for British Justice'

image of Police picked up the ex-prince at the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Source: mega

Police picked up the ex-prince at the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

"Let’s hear it for British justice, which is better than American justice because it comes with frilly wigs," Colbert joked.

"Technically,” he continued, "this arrest isn’t about any charges of pedophilia."

Andrew is facing allegations that he shared confidential and sensitive information with Epstein while serving as a trade envoy for the U.K., which came to light following the latest release of the Epstein files on January 30.

"U.K. authorities busted Andrew for misconduct in public office," Colbert explained. "Which is defined as 'serious willful abuse or neglect of the power or responsibilities of the public office held,' which is not only not illegal in the United States, it was [Donald Trump’s campaign slogan."

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Was 'Released Under Investigation' Hours Later

image of Stephen Colbert mocked the viral photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following his release from custody.
Source: mega

Stephen Colbert mocked the viral photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following his release from custody.

Colbert, 61, also mocked the viral photo of a shellshocked Andrew following his release.

"It’s a classic pose known as the Nosferatu," the talk show host quipped, comparing him to a vampire that just woke up.

The former Duke of York, who was "released under investigation," was pictured wide-eyed as he leaned against the backseat of a car exiting Aylsham police station in Norfolk after 7 p.m. local time.

MORE ON:
Stephen Colbert

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

King Charles' Statement on Andrew's Arrest

image of King Charles said the royal family will be cooperating with authorities in their investigation into his brother.
Source: mega

King Charles said the royal family will be cooperating with authorities in their investigation into his brother.

King Charles, 77, released a statement soon after the news of his brother's arrest made headlines.

"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the monarch said on Thursday.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," he continued. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Andrew Was Stripped of All His Royal Titles Last Year

image of Andrew's arrest comes after he was stripped of all his royal titles last fall over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Andrew's arrest comes after he was stripped of all his royal titles last fall over his connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew's arrest comes after he was stripped of all his royal titles last fall over his connection to Epstein — specifically, accusations that he had sexual relations with a minor on multiple occasions.

The king made the decision in October 2025 following the publication of outspoken Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, in which she claimed Andrew "believed having s-- with me was his birthright."

More recently, photos included among the documents released by the U.S. Justice Department showed Andrew kneeling on all fours over a fully clothed woman.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.