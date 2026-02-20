Stephen Colbert Applauds Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest, Declares 'Finally Someone' Is Facing Consequences for Epstein Ties
Feb. 20 2026, Published 4:05 p.m. ET
Stephen Colbert celebrated the high-profile arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in connection with Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, February 19.
"Yes, finally, someone, anyone!" the comedian raved during last night's episode of The Late Show, referring to the fact that Andrew, 66, is one of the first to be held accountable for their ties to the late pedophile.
The disgraced former prince was taken into custody Thursday morning after authorities showed up to the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
'Let's Hear It for British Justice'
"Let’s hear it for British justice, which is better than American justice because it comes with frilly wigs," Colbert joked.
"Technically,” he continued, "this arrest isn’t about any charges of pedophilia."
Andrew is facing allegations that he shared confidential and sensitive information with Epstein while serving as a trade envoy for the U.K., which came to light following the latest release of the Epstein files on January 30.
"U.K. authorities busted Andrew for misconduct in public office," Colbert explained. "Which is defined as 'serious willful abuse or neglect of the power or responsibilities of the public office held,' which is not only not illegal in the United States, it was [Donald Trump’s campaign slogan."
Andrew Was 'Released Under Investigation' Hours Later
Colbert, 61, also mocked the viral photo of a shellshocked Andrew following his release.
"It’s a classic pose known as the Nosferatu," the talk show host quipped, comparing him to a vampire that just woke up.
The former Duke of York, who was "released under investigation," was pictured wide-eyed as he leaned against the backseat of a car exiting Aylsham police station in Norfolk after 7 p.m. local time.
- Prince Andrew Invited Late Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Into Royal Box in Unearthed Photo as Scandal Explodes
- Called Out: Disgraced Prince Andrew Screamed At By Unruly Crowd Member For Jeffrey Epstein Ties
- Queen Elizabeth II 'Will Not Desert' Son Prince Andrew 'No Matter The Outcome' Of Virginia Giuffre's Sexual Assault Lawsuit
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
King Charles' Statement on Andrew's Arrest
King Charles, 77, released a statement soon after the news of his brother's arrest made headlines.
"I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the monarch said on Thursday.
"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," he continued. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."
Andrew Was Stripped of All His Royal Titles Last Year
Andrew's arrest comes after he was stripped of all his royal titles last fall over his connection to Epstein — specifically, accusations that he had sexual relations with a minor on multiple occasions.
The king made the decision in October 2025 following the publication of outspoken Epstein s-- trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre's posthumous memoir, in which she claimed Andrew "believed having s-- with me was his birthright."
More recently, photos included among the documents released by the U.S. Justice Department showed Andrew kneeling on all fours over a fully clothed woman.