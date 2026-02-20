Stephen Colbert Applauds Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest, Declares 'Finally Someone' Is Facing Consequences for Epstein Ties

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert celebrated the high-profile arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in connection with Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday, February 19. "Yes, finally, someone, anyone!" the comedian raved during last night's episode of The Late Show, referring to the fact that Andrew, 66, is one of the first to be held accountable for their ties to the late pedophile. The disgraced former prince was taken into custody Thursday morning after authorities showed up to the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Source: The Late Show/YouTube Stephen Colbert celebrated the former Duke of York's arrest.

'Let's Hear It for British Justice'

Source: mega Police picked up the ex-prince at the royal family's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

"Let’s hear it for British justice, which is better than American justice because it comes with frilly wigs," Colbert joked. "Technically,” he continued, "this arrest isn’t about any charges of pedophilia." Andrew is facing allegations that he shared confidential and sensitive information with Epstein while serving as a trade envoy for the U.K., which came to light following the latest release of the Epstein files on January 30. "U.K. authorities busted Andrew for misconduct in public office," Colbert explained. "Which is defined as 'serious willful abuse or neglect of the power or responsibilities of the public office held,' which is not only not illegal in the United States, it was [Donald Trump’s campaign slogan."

Andrew Was 'Released Under Investigation' Hours Later

Source: mega Stephen Colbert mocked the viral photo of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following his release from custody.

Colbert, 61, also mocked the viral photo of a shellshocked Andrew following his release. "It’s a classic pose known as the Nosferatu," the talk show host quipped, comparing him to a vampire that just woke up. The former Duke of York, who was "released under investigation," was pictured wide-eyed as he leaned against the backseat of a car exiting Aylsham police station in Norfolk after 7 p.m. local time.

King Charles' Statement on Andrew's Arrest

Source: mega King Charles said the royal family will be cooperating with authorities in their investigation into his brother.

King Charles, 77, released a statement soon after the news of his brother's arrest made headlines. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office," the monarch said on Thursday. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," he continued. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation."

Andrew Was Stripped of All His Royal Titles Last Year