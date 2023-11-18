How Sterling Shepard Became the 'Hype Man' for the New York Giants: 'It's Just So Natural'

While Shepard has been pretty positive his whole life, the athlete's uplifting spirit shined when he was unfortunately sidelined for the majority of last season after tearing his ACL during the third week of games.

"It's hard to go down and hype up the defense because you're getting ready on offense to go out on the field. So me being hurt, I was able to go to both sides of the ball. I was constantly screaming because I couldn't do anything else," he explains, adding that cheering was his only way to contribute to his team in the midst of recovering from one of football's most dreaded injuries.