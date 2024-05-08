Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, appeared in court to share her version of events, detailing an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump in July 2006.

The sketch artist at the trial drew the adult film star in a less-than-flattering way, with an overly pronounced nose, bulbous chin and bucked teeth. This led several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, to accuse the artist of purposely sketching her to look like a "tired elderly Karen."

One user shared the image in a post that read, "The sketch artist over at the Trump trial woke up and chose violence today, when she/he sketched Stormy Daniels this way."