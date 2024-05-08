'What a Hack Job': Stormy Daniels' Courtroom Sketch Mocked by Critics Accusing the Artist of 'Negatively' Depicting Her
Stormy Daniels' testimony in former President Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial began on Tuesday, May 6, and online critics slammed the courtroom artist's sketch of the former adult film star.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, appeared in court to share her version of events, detailing an alleged sexual encounter she had with Trump in July 2006.
The sketch artist at the trial drew the adult film star in a less-than-flattering way, with an overly pronounced nose, bulbous chin and bucked teeth. This led several users on X, formerly known as Twitter, to accuse the artist of purposely sketching her to look like a "tired elderly Karen."
One user shared the image in a post that read, "The sketch artist over at the Trump trial woke up and chose violence today, when she/he sketched Stormy Daniels this way."
Another person commented, "Who the heck is the sketch artist for the first pic?? What a hack job. That looks like a disheveled woman in her 60s that ran a marathon this morning."
A third user shared, "When I first saw that sketch, I didn't know who it was for because it definitely does not look like her. His hatefulness and negativity toward her came out in the sketch of her he did. He should never be hired to sketch anyone ever again.
The former president is currently on trial for 34 counts of falsifying business records, with prosecutors alleging that Trump covered up reimbursements paid to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels $130,000 in 2016 to keep quiet about the alleged affair.
The adult film star, 45, testified that during their brief sexual encounter, she was looking at the ceiling, hoping it would be over soon, adding that she was concerned about them not using a condom.
The former president's second eldest son, Eric Trump, commented on Daniels' testimony, calling it "garbage" that doesn't relate to the case at hand.
"Perspective: Sitting front row attempting to figure out how any of this garbage from 20 years ago relates to 'legal' bills submitted by a long-time personal attorney being booked as a 'legal' expense — but I digress. To be clear, they don’t give a s--- about the merits of this case — the 15 Manhattan prosecutors are sitting at their table and behind in the courthouse pews, giddy by this salacious show. This is the intent, not the merits, nor the fact that this entire case is a massive extortion play," Eric wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on May 7.
The ex-president denied all criminal wrongdoing.
He claims every indictment against him is nothing more than a political "witch hunt" orchestrated by the "radical-left" Democrats to help President Joe Biden with his reelection campaign.