'Wow': Stormy Daniels Claps Back at Trump Lawyer Who Suggests Acting in Adult Films Means She’s a Liar

As cross-examination resumed on Thursday, May 9, Trump attorney Susan Necheles went after Daniels by suggesting her films indicate she’s lying about having an affair with the defendant.

“You have a lot of experience of making phony stories about s-- appear to be real,” Necheles said.

“Wow,” Daniels said with a pause. “That’s not how I would put it. The s-- in the films is very much real just like what happened to me in that room. The character themes might be different, but the s-- is very real. That’s why it’s p-----------, not a B movie.”

“If that story was untrue, I would have written it to be a lot better,” Daniels said, taking a jab at the former president's representation.