'Wow': Stormy Daniels Claps Back at Trump Lawyer Who Suggests Acting in Adult Films Means She’s a Liar
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels shot back at former President Donald Trump's lawyer after they suggested that her profession gives her "a lot of experience" lying and making up "phony stories."
As cross-examination resumed on Thursday, May 9, Trump attorney Susan Necheles went after Daniels by suggesting her films indicate she’s lying about having an affair with the defendant.
“You have a lot of experience of making phony stories about s-- appear to be real,” Necheles said.
“Wow,” Daniels said with a pause. “That’s not how I would put it. The s-- in the films is very much real just like what happened to me in that room. The character themes might be different, but the s-- is very real. That’s why it’s p-----------, not a B movie.”
“If that story was untrue, I would have written it to be a lot better,” Daniels said, taking a jab at the former president's representation.
According to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, Trump scowled and shook his head through much of Daniels’ description of their alleged sexual encounter.
At one point, the judge told defense lawyers during a sidebar conversation — out of earshot of the jury and the public — that he could hear the defendant “cursing audibly.”
As OK! previously reported, Daniels, 45, only had s-- with Trump, 77, for a short amount of time after meeting him at a golf tournament in 2006. The real estate mogul told her, "It was great. Let's get together soon, honey bunch," adding that he didn't use a condom.
The ex-president has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to "hush money" payments he arranged for his lawyer, Michael Cohen, to pay the adult film star to keep their alleged affair a secret ahead of the 2016 election. The money payments were listed as "legal fees," which prosecutors suggest was part of an unlawful attempt to sway the election.
According to reports, Daniels shared details of meeting Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Calif., in July 2006.
The New York businessman has insisted the trial is part of a political "witch hunt" by President Joe Biden and the "far-left" democrats to undermine his potential re-election bid.
Trump has been unable to campaign as much as he had hoped since the judge ordered that he attend every day of the trial.
The judge also issued a gag order to keep the ex-president from attacking witnesses and others involved in the trial. So far, Trump has officially violated the gag order ten times and risks being thrown in jail if he does it again.