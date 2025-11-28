Sydney Sweeney Shockingly Reveals She Received a 'D--- Pic' From a 'Person Everyone Knows'

Article continues below advertisement

Sydney Sweeney had an A-list celeb slide into her DMs with an explicit photo. During a sit-down with Love Island USA alum Leah Kateb, the actress, 28, dished on the "wildest" text she has ever gotten. Sweeney admitted that the message she received was from a "person everyone knows."

Source: @leah.kateb/TikTok Sydney Sweeney did not disclose who sent her nudes.

"It was what you would suspect it to be...it's an interesting one," she said, leaving the mystery celeb unnamed. Sweeney's The Housemaid costar Amanda Seyfried asked if it was from a particular person, to which the Euphoria alum replied, "No, but I've gotten some s--- from him." "Because they think they'll get you that way," Seyfried said. Sweeney later smashed cups and plates with her feet as she declared, "Take that, d--- pics!"

Sydney Sweeney's Relationship With Scooter Braun

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have been enjoying several public date nights.

Despite the starlet's ill will toward her mystery messenger, she is happily dating record executive Scooter Braun. The couple was spotted cuddling in the pool at her Florida Keys home on Sunday, November 23. Sweeney donned a white, plunging one-piece swimsuit, while Braun, 44, went shirtless as he hugged his girlfriend from behind. Just a few weeks earlier, they attended Matt Rife’s comedy show at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, Calif. The celebs reportedly held hands under the table as they sipped water and laughed at jokes, including one about the TV star's nude Euphoria scenes. "She’s at the pharmacy and her t----- are out – it’s wild," opening act Jackson McQueen said on stage while Sweeney "doubled over" with laughter. "For no reason."

When Did Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Start Dating?

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney is dating Scooter Braun.

Sweeney and Braun reportedly started dating in June, when they were photographed walking together in Italy before Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding. "They talk every day and see each other often. It is hot and heavy," an insider divulged to one publication. "I don't want to say the L word, but it feels like the L word. They seem very much in love, or at least incredibly in lust. The attraction is she is hot as can be, and he is an old soul who is helping her guide her way through sudden fame and her exploding career. He gives great advice. They have what each other wants." "He’s loving spending time with her and seeing where things go," another source said of the businessman.

Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Engagement to Jonathan Davino

Source: MEGA Sydney Sweeney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino.