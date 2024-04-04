Taylor Armstrong Shuts Down Rumors She Dated Former 'RHOBH' Costar Kyle Richards: 'Lies!'
Taylor Armstrong is not having social media's latest antics.
After a satirical X post suggested The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 52, and her former costar Kyle Richards once dated, Armstrong quickly cleared up any speculation she and her former costar, 55, had been romantic.
"This is complete b------- Kyle is like family to me and always has been! I never said this, thought this or experienced this. Lies, lies, lies!!! #RHOBH," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star wrote above the original tweet.
The post in question was a sarcastic take-off on a tweet about Hunter Schafer confirming she and Rosalía dated for five months in 2019. However, Armstrong seemed to have missed the joke.
"Omggggg lol I’m so sorry Taylor but that was a lie we all knew it was," one X user wrote to the mother-of-one.
"Taylor baby that’s a parody account," another social media user added.
As OK! previously reported, Armstrong, who was an original cast member of the Bravo series, revealed last year she was bisexual and was in a five-year relationship with a woman.
"Most people are surprised to find out that I'm bisexual probably just because of stereotypes," she explained during an episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, where she appeared as a "friend of" during Season 17.
- 'I'm So Neutral': Taylor Armstrong Weighs in on 'RHOBH' Costars Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Shocking Separation
- Taylor Armstrong Confesses Late Husband Russell May Have Taken His Own Life After Getting Into Business With the 'Wrong People'
- Taylor Armstrong Wanted to Join 'RHOC' to Show 'There's Life After Domestic Abuse'
"I mean it's not something I broadcast, but I'm open to all people who have great souls that you can love," the Bravo star said.
The Halloween actress and Armstrong have been close since they began the hit franchise in 2010. When Richards and Mauricio Umansky revealed they were separating, her longtime pal was there for her.
"You know how much I love Kyle, and I want Kyle to be happy," Armstrong said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "I love them both so much and I know that they're always going to love each other. I want everyone to be happy. I'm so neutral on that whole issue."
Following the end of her romance with the real estate broker, 53, Richards close friendship with Morgan Wade ignited rumors they were more than pals. While neither have confirmed the nature of their relationship, the Bravo OG did hint she would be open to dating a woman.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I grew up [where] everything had to be by the book and everything your mom teaches you that's what you have to think and believe," she explained when asked during the RHOBH Season 13 reunion. "This last year and a half, I have changed. I don't know what the future holds, so why wouldn't I say maybe?"