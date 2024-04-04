Taylor Armstrong Shuts Down Rumors She Dated Former 'RHOBH' Costar Kyle Richards: 'Lies!'

"This is complete b------- Kyle is like family to me and always has been! I never said this, thought this or experienced this. Lies, lies, lies!!! #RHOBH," the Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip star wrote above the original tweet.

The post in question was a sarcastic take-off on a tweet about Hunter Schafer confirming she and Rosalía dated for five months in 2019. However, Armstrong seemed to have missed the joke.

"Omggggg lol I’m so sorry Taylor but that was a lie we all knew it was," one X user wrote to the mother-of-one.