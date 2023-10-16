OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Olivia Wilde
OK LogoNEWS

Olivia Wilde 'Meant No Harm' After Receiving Intense Backlash for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Comment

oliviawilde pp
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 16 2023, Published 6:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Olivia Wilde is defending herself from the Swifties!

After the Don't Worry Darling director faced intense backlash for her subtly shady post about the headline-making relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Wilde made it clear her reposted statement did not come from a hostile place.

Article continues below advertisement
oliviawilde
Source: mega

Olivia Wilde is defending herself after subtly shading Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Last week, Wilde shared a photo of a tweet to her Instagram Story, which read, "I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist," — and the pop icon's legions of fans were not thrilled.

"I meant no harm. It's obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things," the former OC star told photographers while leaving the Studio City farmer's market on Sunday, October 15.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift traviskelce
Source: mega

Olivia Wilde said she 'meant no harm' towards Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Wilde may have wanted to stay out of this topic because not too long ago, she and her ex-boyfriend Harry Styles were the talk of the town before they split in 2022.

"I get it, but like also... who is Olivia Wilde to say s---. I don't remember Harry Styles restoring the ozone when they were dating," one Twitter user wrote. "She wasn't worried about climate change when she was flying across the country to go chase Harry lmao," a second person chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement
oliviawilde
Source: mega

Social media users recalled Olivia Wilde's headline-making romance with Harry Styles despite her comments.

"Olivia Wilde is the last person who should be criticizing anyone about who they date," an additional person added while another threw in, "Olivia Wilde is just an aging mean girl."

While Swift and the NFL star keep people on the edge of their seats with their new romance, they seem happier than ever. "Yes, it's way too soon, but Taylor thinks Travis could finally be The One. He checks all the boxes, plus ones she didn't even know she had. He's the whole package for her, and she's 100 percent in it," an insider spilled about the power couple.

MORE ON:
Olivia Wilde
Article continues below advertisement
taylorswift traviskelce
Source: mega

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seem to be happier than ever.

Kelce gushed over how supportive the singer has been, as she's attended numerous Kansas City Chiefs games over the past month.

"Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy," he explained. "I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing, everybody was talking about her in a great light."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how the Chiefs kingdom was all excited she was there, that s--- was absolutely hysterical, it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for d--- sure," he admitted. "And then we just slid off in the getaway car in the end. Shout-out to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage."

Daily Mail obtained the statement from Wilde.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.