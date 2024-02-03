Hall of Fame Wide Receiver Terrell Owens 'Didn't Grow Up Wanting to Play in the NFL': 'I'm a Basketball Fan at Heart'

Speaking on "almost" winning the Super Bowl, Owens admits, "I don't consider it losing [when you] to make it that far. That's an accomplishment in itself for sure."

"I know that I didn't win the big dance, the big show, the big game, but I was fortunate to play in one of those. If you play this game, that's the ultimate goal — is to play in the big game," he states. "And so for myself, and you know, Bruce and Dan, we didn't win the big one, but we were almost there. We're still considered champions in our own right. That's what I take out of playing the game. I didn't win. I wasn't a champion for the namesake of the Lombardi Trophy, but for myself, I played like a champion."

And for those watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the 49ers on Sunday, February 11, Owens teases: "We do have a surprise during our commercial that I can't reveal, but just stay tuned."