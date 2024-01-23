Taylor Rooks Says 'Standing Out' Is One of the Many Reasons She's Successful in the Sports World: 'I Showed Up as Myself'

"The number one thing that has encouraged me to be vulnerable and discuss my emotions is that I ask myself, 'I feel what I feel and what are the things that trigger me?' in order to feel these good things and bad things. I attribute that to therapy," Rooks exclusively tells OK! while discussing her "LG Transparent Conversations" podcast.

As an African-American in media, Rooks has become an inspiration for many and an advocate for women navigating the professional space.

"I feel like every single person should try [therapy], but specifically Black women, because so often when we have these thoughts, we have trials and tribulations and we have things we are trying to figure out with the world, but they tend to be cast us aside, and we're not taken seriously," she notes.