New York Giants Quarterback Tommy DeVito 'Hopes' Saquon Barkley Returns Next Season as Running Back's Future Remains Unknown

"I hope so. I do really hope he returns," the 25-year-old admits when asked if Barkley would come back to New York next season, as the star running back is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March 2024 after playing this season on a reworked $11 million franchise tag — which also included a $2 million signing bonus.

While Barkley is recognized as one of the Giants top-rated players, DeVito certainly gained recognition after making his NFL debut in October 2023 during a game against the team's city rival, the New York Jets.