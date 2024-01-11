New York Giants Quarterback Tommy DeVito 'Hopes' Saquon Barkley Returns Next Season as Running Back's Future Remains Unknown
Tommy DeVito is team Saquon all the way.
The New York Giants rookie quarterback shared his thoughts about his teammate Saquon Barkley's unknown football future while exclusively speaking with OK! during a meet and greet at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J., on Wednesday, January 10.
"I hope so. I do really hope he returns," the 25-year-old admits when asked if Barkley would come back to New York next season, as the star running back is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March 2024 after playing this season on a reworked $11 million franchise tag — which also included a $2 million signing bonus.
While Barkley is recognized as one of the Giants top-rated players, DeVito certainly gained recognition after making his NFL debut in October 2023 during a game against the team's city rival, the New York Jets.
DeVito was thrown into the matchup after second-string quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered an injury.
The Giants starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, later returned from a neck injury, though it wasn't long before he tore his ACL during Week 9, causing him to be out for the remainder of the season.
Unfortunate injuries turned into a fortunate situation for DeVito, as he quickly became a rookie sensation loved by fans, future footballers and drooling girls alike.
During his recent meet and greet, a young boy — who proudly wore his "Tommy Cutlets" sweatshirt — looked thrilled after speaking with DeVito and receiving his autograph, an eyewitness told OK!.
Looking back on the unforgettable season, DeVito admitted he's both "happy and sad" it's over and appeared optimistic for what's to come.
