or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > DUI
OK LogoNEWS

'The Mentalist' Star Simon Baker Pleads Guilty to Drunk Driving in Australia, Judge Says Actor Was 'Extremely Remorseful'

Photo of Simon Baker.
Source: MEGA

Simon Baker avoided a conviction by pleading guilty to driving under the influence.

By:

Sept. 11 2024, Published 9:29 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Simon Baker has owned up to his mistakes almost two months after he was pulled over for drunk driving in Australia.

Per multiple reports, The Mentalist star pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday, September 11, after arriving for his scheduled court date at Mullumbimby Local Court in New South Wales.

Article continues below advertisement
the mentalist simon baker pleads guilty drunk driving australia
Source: MEGA

'The Mentalist' star was pulled over in July for driving 'in an alleged erratic manner' in Australia.

His hearing, which avoided him a conviction, occurred after police pulled Baker over on Booyung Road at Nashua on July 20 at around 2:10 a.m. after he had been operating his gray Tesla "in an alleged erratic manner," according to a statement obtained by a news publication.

"Officers spoke to the driver and sole occupant, a 55-year-old man, before subjecting him to a roadside breath test, which returned a positive result," cops cited of the incident. "Due to an extensive system outage across the country, the man was subjected to a sobriety test that was conducted at the scene."

Article continues below advertisement
the mentalist simon baker pleads guilty drunk driving australia
Source: MEGA

Simon Baker was 'extremely remorseful' for his mistake, said Magistrate Kathy Crittenden.

Article continues below advertisement

"He was subsequently issued a field court attendance notice for attempt drive while under influence of alcohol and drive under the influence and is due to appear at Mullumbimby Local Court on 4 September 2024," the statement concluded.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden, the civil officer administering the law in the case of Baker, described The Devil Wears Prada actor, 55, as "very polite and co-operative," according to 9 News, declaring him "extremely remorseful for his actions."

Article continues below advertisement
the mentalist simon baker pleads guilty drunk driving australia
Source: MEGA

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden declared it 'unlikely' for Simon Baker to repeat the same offense.

Article continues below advertisement

"The court has little difficulty in finding that Mr Baker is remorseful for his offending and it is unlikely he will offend again," she added.

Baker was released on a nine-month good behavior bond with no conviction recorded, as Australian judges have authority to not record a conviction in exceptional circumstances for first-time offenders.

MORE ON:
DUI
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Baker hasn't been on social media since pleading guilty to driving under the influence.

The last time he posted was on August 8 to wish his daughter, Stella, 31, whom he shares with his ex Rebecca Rigg, a happy birthday.

Article continues below advertisement
the mentalist simon baker pleads guilty drunk driving australia
Source: MEGA

Simon Baker shares three kids with his ex Rebecca Rigg.

Article continues below advertisement

The Guardian actor also shares two sons, Harry, 22, and Claude, 25, with his former spouse, 56 — whom he tied the knot with in 1998.

Baker and Rigg were married for 29 years before announcing their decision to end their marriage in 2021, noting the duo had been separated since April 2020.

"We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives," they said in a joint statement at the time.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

People obtained a statement from New South Wales Police.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.