TikTok Star Tianna Robillard Insists 'Abuse or Aggression Was Not the Issue' Amid Shocking Split From Ex-Fiancé Cody Ford
Fans have run wild with theories ever since Tianna Robillard confirmed her unexpected split from Cody Ford.
The TikTok queen has since shut down rumors from social media users speculating abuse could have played a part in the couple's engagement being called off just two months after the Cincinnati Bengals guard popped the question in April.
Robillard addressed the situation in the comments section of a TikTok user's video, claiming fans should have "saw this coming" in regard to Ford seemingly causing the duo's demise.
The individual went on a tangent about how Ford's profession (the NFL) should have provided some warning signs, however, Robillard was quick to silence the user's theory.
"I don’t ever want a stereotype of aggression to be placed on Cody. Abuse or aggression was not the issue," the brunette beauty insisted after fans debated whether an instance of physical violence or a potential cheating incident lead to the pair's broken engagement.
Robillard's supporters now seem certain infidelity played a part in the TikTok-favorite couple's split after the influencer's confirmation video about her breakup with Ford implied a wrongful factor fueled her decision.
"I don't know what to say. But it's true... It's over. And we're never [going to be] back together. That's for d--- sure," Robillard snubbed of her former fiancé in a video shared to TikTok.
"I love him... I always will. But some things are unrecoverable," she said, as some fans believe the football star, 27, might have cheated on his lady. "I just pray for healing and him at the end of the day. I want love to be spread to both him and me at this time."
"I just want love and light to me and him," she asked fans, opting out of providing a further explanation as to what happened between the two.
Ford and Robillard first started dating in April 2022 — and it wasn't long before social media users fell in love with the internet personality's bubbly persona and the NFL athlete's sarcastically sassy attitude.
Admirers of the former flames were ecstatic to hear Ford had asked Robillard for his hand in marriage back in April, right around the same time the exes celebrated their two-year anniversary.
It was clear there was trouble in paradise, however, after both Ford and Robillard completely wiped photos of one another clean from their social media pages, while the latter additionally unfollowed the pro-athlete on Instagram.