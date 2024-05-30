Selling the OC's Alex Hall Weighs in on If Costar Tyler Stanaland Cheated on Brittany Snow: 'He Doesn't Set Boundaries'
Was Tyler Stanaland unfaithful to ex-wife Brittany Snow? Alex Hall doesn’t think so!
On an episode of the podcast “Almost Adulting With Violet Benson” released Tuesday, May 28, the Selling the OC star — who had an on-off relationship with Stanaland after his separation — spoke on the candid comments Snow made about her marriage during her “Call Her Daddy” interview in March.
“What bothered me about that interview is that other people took what she said and aimed it toward me,” Hall explained of the Pitch Perfect actress’ comments, which seemed to suggest Hall had a hand in the former couple’s 2023 divorce. “It’s kind of hard for me to wrap my head around.”
“Sadly, there’s so many other altercations that happened throughout filming on our show with other women with this man, with Tyler,” the reality TV star added.
Hall even pointed to an incident in which cast member Kayla Cardona allegedly tried to kiss Stanaland.
“Season 1, one of the girls in the office was trying to, like, seduce Tyler and make out with Tyler,” she shared before referring to when Polly Brindle “ends up making out with Tyler in the office” in Season 2.
“But when Brittany Snow comes out and makes these allegations on the show without naming any names, people automatically accuse me, which I just find odd,” shared Hall, who had a steamy makeout with Stanaland at the end of Season 2. “Because I feel like anybody who watches the show sees the progression of mine and Tyler’s relationship.”
Hall and Stanaland navigated their romance during Season 2 — which was filmed in early 2023 — and Season 3, which was filmed during summer 2023. Stanaland and Snow tied the knot in March 2020 and separated in September 2022, finalizing their divorce in June 2023.
“I don’t think that there was infidelity in his marriage, no,” Hall explained. “But I do think that Tyler is very, very bad at setting boundaries, speaking up for himself and having a backbone. And so I think Tyler gets put into situations where he’s not meaning to be an a--hole or a coward or a s----- person, but he is because he doesn’t set boundaries.”
According to Hall, Stanaland told the cast of Selling the OC “very early on” that he and Snow were calling it quits.
“He basically came into filming saying — once we started all to become friends and confide in each other and trauma bonding — he told us, ‘Oh yeah, my wife said that we’re basically getting a divorce because I went on the show,’” she explained.
“Not that anything was going on in Season 1, but Tyler also acted like a very single man,” Hall pointed out.