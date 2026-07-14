Politics Fixer Michael Cohen Claims He's 'Reconciling' With Donald Trump Following Hush Money Trial Saga: 'We're Putting the Past Aside' Source: MEGA Donald Trump's reconciliation with former fixer and critic Michael Cohen has sparked a rare, bipartisan condemnation. Lesley Abravanel July 14 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Michael Cohen and President Donald Trump have officially begun reconciling, ending a bitter, yearslong public feud. According to newly released public statements from Cohen, who was Trump’s personal lawyer and so-called fixer in many of his illicit activities, the two men have reestablished a "cordial and growing" relationship over the past several months. The reunion was prompted by an unexpected text message from a mutual "White House friend and insider" that conveyed Trump’s genuine empathy for Cohen amid public scrutiny. Cohen texted Trump directly, thanking him and expressing a desire to end their exhausting conflict. Trump replied almost immediately, stating it was time to meet. Reports indicate they held at least two private meetings, including a personal sit-down at Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

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Donald Trump and Michael Cohen Are Speaking Again

Source: MEGA Michael Cohen confirmed he's 'reconciling' with Donald Trump.

Cohen publicly explained the rapprochement on New York's 77 WABC, stating they rekindled their relationship due to a "shared experience of betrayal" by political factions. "We are reconciling. We are putting the past aside and moving forward,” he told TMZ after the New York Times reported on the meetings. This sudden turnaround closes a high-profile chapter of legal and political warfare, as Cohen previously served as Trump's fiercely loyal personal attorney and "fixer" before turning on him. He served time in prison for campaign finance violations. He became the star prosecution witness in Trump’s 2024 Manhattan criminal trial, which resulted in Trump being convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

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Source: MEGA Michael Cohen has appeared on Lara Trump's podcast before.

The reconciliation has already prompted professional shifts for Cohen, who spent many years trashing his former boss on left-leaning networks like then-MSNBC. With the apparent blessing of the White House, Cohen launched a summer radio show on the Trump-friendly network 77 WABC. Cohen has made media appearances — including an interview on Lara Trump’s podcast — actively defending Trump against criticism and past controversies.

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Inside Michael Cohen's Fall From Grace

Source: MEGA Michael Cohen spent time in prison for committing finance violations during the POTUS' first White House campaign.

Critics from both sides of the political aisle have fiercely condemned the reconciliation, largely viewing it as an act of pure transactional opportunism rather than a genuine personal resolution. Critics argue that Cohen's shift is financially motivated, designed to secure conservative media spots and preserve his public relevance now that Trump is back in office. After Cohen began claiming New York prosecutors "coerced" his testimony against Trump, progressive media company MeidasTouch immediately fired him and canceled his popular podcasts, "Political Beatdown" and "Mea Culpa." Cohen himself noted that his former liberal base "turned feral" and cost him tens of thousands of followers. Legal critics emphasize that by claiming he was pressured into molding his testimony, Cohen is actively helping Trump damage the credibility of the American judicial system and recast his felony convictions.

Source: MEGA Michael Cohen had turned on Donald Trump before reconciling.