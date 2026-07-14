Fixer Michael Cohen Claims He's 'Reconciling' With Donald Trump Following Hush Money Trial Saga: 'We're Putting the Past Aside'
July 14 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Michael Cohen and President Donald Trump have officially begun reconciling, ending a bitter, yearslong public feud.
According to newly released public statements from Cohen, who was Trump’s personal lawyer and so-called fixer in many of his illicit activities, the two men have reestablished a "cordial and growing" relationship over the past several months.
The reunion was prompted by an unexpected text message from a mutual "White House friend and insider" that conveyed Trump’s genuine empathy for Cohen amid public scrutiny.
Cohen texted Trump directly, thanking him and expressing a desire to end their exhausting conflict.
Trump replied almost immediately, stating it was time to meet. Reports indicate they held at least two private meetings, including a personal sit-down at Mar-a-Lago and Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, N.J.
Donald Trump and Michael Cohen Are Speaking Again
Cohen publicly explained the rapprochement on New York's 77 WABC, stating they rekindled their relationship due to a "shared experience of betrayal" by political factions.
"We are reconciling. We are putting the past aside and moving forward,” he told TMZ after the New York Times reported on the meetings.
This sudden turnaround closes a high-profile chapter of legal and political warfare, as Cohen previously served as Trump's fiercely loyal personal attorney and "fixer" before turning on him.
He served time in prison for campaign finance violations. He became the star prosecution witness in Trump’s 2024 Manhattan criminal trial, which resulted in Trump being convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
The reconciliation has already prompted professional shifts for Cohen, who spent many years trashing his former boss on left-leaning networks like then-MSNBC.
With the apparent blessing of the White House, Cohen launched a summer radio show on the Trump-friendly network 77 WABC.
Cohen has made media appearances — including an interview on Lara Trump’s podcast — actively defending Trump against criticism and past controversies.
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Inside Michael Cohen's Fall From Grace
Critics from both sides of the political aisle have fiercely condemned the reconciliation, largely viewing it as an act of pure transactional opportunism rather than a genuine personal resolution.
Critics argue that Cohen's shift is financially motivated, designed to secure conservative media spots and preserve his public relevance now that Trump is back in office.
After Cohen began claiming New York prosecutors "coerced" his testimony against Trump, progressive media company MeidasTouch immediately fired him and canceled his popular podcasts, "Political Beatdown" and "Mea Culpa." Cohen himself noted that his former liberal base "turned feral" and cost him tens of thousands of followers.
Legal critics emphasize that by claiming he was pressured into molding his testimony, Cohen is actively helping Trump damage the credibility of the American judicial system and recast his felony convictions.
Conservative and anti-Trump Republican commentators have dismissed the reunion as highly hypocritical, given the extreme rhetoric both men used against each other for years.
Critics have pointed out the absurdity of the reunion, reminding the public that Cohen spent decades doing "gross, disgusting, illegal, corrupt things on behalf of Trump" before turning on him, making any claim of a moral awakening unbelievable.
Former political strategists have openly mocked Cohen's character, stating they were "never really convinced" that his modus operandi had actually changed.
Legal analysts note that Trump is forgiving Cohen primarily for strategic leverage. By embracing Cohen now, Trump’s legal team is using Cohen's new anti-prosecutor statements in court papers to challenge his past New York convictions.
Mainstream political analysts suggest the reconciliation carries risk for both men. Critics warn that Trump is embracing an inherently volatile ally who may not stick to official White House talking points. At the same time, Cohen has completely burned his remaining bridges with the mainstream and progressive public.