Kink for Crime? Savannah Chrisley Slammed for Dating Robert Shiver After Finding Interest in His Wife's Alleged Murder Plot: 'So Sad'
Does Savannah Chrisley have a kink for crime?
During the reality star's appearance on the Thursday, September 14, episode of "The Viall Files" podcast, Chrisley confessed she's currently dating Robert Shiver, admitting she slid into his DMs after seeing headlines about his wife allegedly trying to kill him.
That same episode, Chrisley revealed she previously went on one date with Armie Hammer — who was accused in 2021 of raping a woman and allegedly expressed violent cannibalistic fantasies to his sexual partners.
"This guy that I'm talking to, his wife just tried to kill him," Chrisley shockingly shared with Nick Viall of Shiver, sarcastically adding, "it's fine."
While the former Auburn University football star's estranged wife, Lindsay, reportedly conspired with her alleged boyfriend and hired a hitman to kill her husband, Savannah insists Robert is a "normie."
"He's a normal person and I love it," the 26-year-old gushed, noting their relationship is "very, very new" as the pair is still "getting to know each other."
Similar to how her date with Hammer came to fruition, Savannah said her romance with Robert began via direct messaging.
"I like the DMs," the Chrisley Knows Best star confessed, joking, "he's too hot to die."
"Look, the picture with his kids? He was so good-looking," Savannah continued, informing Nick she shot her shot after seeing photos of Robert in the news because of his estranged wife's frightening murder plot.
As for what makes Robert so special despite the intense baggage his ex Lindsay brings — especially since it appears their divorce has yet to be finalized — Savannah didn't even have to take a minute to answer.
"His heart, and the ability to listen and to understand and communicate," Savannah gushed, rambling off her favorite things about her new man while mentioning she vowed to "never speak" about specific details surrounding Lindsay's alleged attempt to kill Robert.
"There's kids involved," the media personality stated of Robert and Lindsay's three young children. "I just have so much respect for them that I would never say, 'This is what happened. That's what happened.' That's for them to talk about when they're ready to talk about it."
After Nick shared a teaser of the podcast on his Instagram account, social media users flooded the comments section to express their disturbed thoughts about Savannah's questionable initial interest in Robert.
"So sad. Y’all really loved that toxic unhealthy s--- lol," one person snubbed, while another added, "Robert Shiver isn’t even divorced yet…that’s classy."