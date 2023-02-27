Tom Brady's Inner Circle Begging Him To Give Up Stand-Up Comedy Dream
Tom Brady may be adding comedian to his resume.
Without his football career keeping him busy, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is apparently eyeing a career in comedy, but his inner circle is already begging him to re-think his new dream.
"Tom was a terrific quarterback, but he needs to toss this idea before it’s too late," a source candidly told a news outlet after hearing some of Brady's material. "As a comic — he’s strictly a water boy."
The Super Bowl champ's ego inflated when Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno gushed over him in the recent comedy flick 80 for Brady, as Brady now feels he's a pro comic — and that has his pals worried.
"The ladies were super nice to him and he did a nice job reading professionally written material in a small part — but he’ll be playing in a whole different league if he takes up the stand-up stage," explained the sports source, who pointed out: "He does a great impersonation of former teammate Rob Gronkowski — and his over-the-top Boston accent is hilarious."
While pondering his next career move, Brady already solidified a deal with Fox to be a sportscaster come 2024, giving him plenty of time to spend with his kids at home until then.
Brady shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, as well as his son son Jack, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
OK! reported Brady announced his decision to hang up his jersey for good on February 1, one year after he announced his retirement for the first time, only to return to the field one month later. And while it was reported that the father-of-three's decision to un-retire was the final straw in his marriage to Bündchen, a source spilled that his career-driven attitude was "far from the only issue" in their former relationship.
Days after his announcement — during which he even poked fun at his previous decision to return to the league last year — Brady expressed his excitement over "exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time being."
Though fans may have assumed he was hinting at enjoying his new life as a bachelor, Brady could've been talking about embarking on a comedic gig.
