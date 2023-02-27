Tom Brady's Inner Circle Begging Him To Give Up Stand-Up Comedy Dream

"Tom was a terrific quarterback, but he needs to toss this idea before it’s too late," a source candidly told a news outlet after hearing some of Brady's material. "As a comic — he’s strictly a water boy."

The Super Bowl champ's ego inflated when Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno gushed over him in the recent comedy flick 80 for Brady, as Brady now feels he's a pro comic — and that has his pals worried.