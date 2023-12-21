Tom Cruise Is 'Extremely Confident' About His Relationship With Russian Socialite Elsina Khayrova: 'They're Very Happy'
Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova are "very happy" with their newfound relationship.
According to a source, the pair have been privately seeing each other for "a while now," and Cruise is feeling "extremely confident about it working out for the long term."
"What started as a basic friendship quickly turned into something more special," the source explained. "He wanted to take his time and not rush into any relationships just for the sake of it."
"They’ve hung out at Tom’s favorite private members club and regularly enjoy afternoon tea and gourmet dinners out in London," the source added. "Tom’s become a popular figure in London among the well-heeled, elite types."
The source also revealed Khayrova — who was formerly married to diamond tycoon Dmitry Tsetkov — is "very supportive" of Cruise and his bustling career and "knows he has a lot of demands and obligations."
"Tom is going into 2024 totally energized, excited and feeling healthier and happier than he has in years," the source continued. "This is a very special time for him, and having a serious relationship in his life that he can build on is the icing on the cake."
As OK! previously reported, the Mission Impossible actor and the 36-year-old socialite's budding romance first hit headlines earlier this month after they were spotted attending a party together in London.
"They were inseparable, clearly a couple," a guest at the upscale event dished of Cruise and Khayrova. "He seemed to be besotted with her."
"Cruise was very friendly — he kept being asked for pictures and politely declining," the guest shared. "Eventually, the DJ had to make an announcement in Russian that Mr. Cruise didn't want any photos."
"He spent most the night dancing with Ms. Khayrova, but at one point he was just throwing himself around in the middle of a group of women," the guest revealed.
Prior to his relationship with Khayrova, the A-lister reportedly had his eyes on Shakira. The pair spent time together at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, however, an insider claimed the "Hips Don't Lie" singer didn't feel the same way.
"She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part — she was just being friendly," they said at the time. "She's flattered but not interested."
The source spoke with Us Weekly about Cruise and Khayrova's relationship.