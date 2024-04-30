Tori Spelling Wishes She Was Pregnant Again Despite Going Through Menopause: 'I Should Have Frozen My Eggs'
Tori Spelling may be a mom-of-five — but she still has babies on the brain!
The Beverly Hills, 90210 star sat down with singer-songwriter Sara Evans on the Tuesday, April 30, installment of the "misSpelling" podcast to discuss pregnancy, menopause and baby fever.
Evans, 53, gushed that she would "love to be pregnant again," to which Spelling eagerly replied, "Same, my friend!"
"I am totally in menopause, but I'm still bummed," the 50-year-old actress admitted. "Like, I should have freezed [sic] my eggs."
Despite her dreams of pregnancy and baby number six, she later confessed she was actually "worried" about finding a future partner after her split from ex Dean McDermott due to the amount of children she has.
"I have five kids," she added, referring her and McDermott's bustling brood — Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. "Who wants that?"
As OK! previously reported, Spelling and McDermott announced their split in a since-deleted social media post shared in June 2023.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, that Tori Spelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the Slasher actor penned. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."
On a recent episode of Spelling's hit podcast, she recalled opening up to her ex-boyfriend Brian Austin Green about her complicated feelings after the end of her marriage.
"We were talking about my situation and being in love and being crushed, being hurt, and moving on and now being single and the next chapter in my life," she said at the time. "He's been so great and such a champion. At times he gives me such inspiring words of you can do it professionally and personally."
"I made some commentary, like, 'No, I was in love. Maybe I wasn't in love. I'm not sure. No one's broken my heart since you,'" she shockingly shared. "And there was like pause, pause. And I was like, 'Oh my god, this is the first time I've said it in 30 years.'"