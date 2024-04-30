OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tori Spelling
OK LogoNEWS

Tori Spelling Wishes She Was Pregnant Again Despite Going Through Menopause: 'I Should Have Frozen My Eggs'

tori spelling
Source: MEGA
By:

Apr. 30 2024, Published 2:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Tori Spelling may be a mom-of-five — but she still has babies on the brain!

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star sat down with singer-songwriter Sara Evans on the Tuesday, April 30, installment of the "misSpelling" podcast to discuss pregnancy, menopause and baby fever.

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling son liam foot surgery fall down stairs
Source: mega

Tori Spelling admitted to wanting to have a sixth child.

Evans, 53, gushed that she would "love to be pregnant again," to which Spelling eagerly replied, "Same, my friend!"

"I am totally in menopause, but I'm still bummed," the 50-year-old actress admitted. "Like, I should have freezed [sic] my eggs."

Article continues below advertisement
dean mcdermott estranged son jack admits not surprised divorcing tori spelling
Source: @torispelling/instagram

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott share five kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her dreams of pregnancy and baby number six, she later confessed she was actually "worried" about finding a future partner after her split from ex Dean McDermott due to the amount of children she has.

"I have five kids," she added, referring her and McDermott's bustling broodLiam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. "Who wants that?"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
tori spelling dean speaks out divorce
Source: mega

Dean McDermott said the split was a 'long time coming.'

MORE ON:
Tori Spelling
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Spelling and McDermott announced their split in a since-deleted social media post shared in June 2023.

"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and five amazing children, that Tori Spelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the Slasher actor penned. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."

Article continues below advertisement
dean mcdermott estranged son jack admits not surprised divorcing tori spelling
Source: mega

Tori Spelling filed to divorce Dean McDermott in March.

Article continues below advertisement

On a recent episode of Spelling's hit podcast, she recalled opening up to her ex-boyfriend Brian Austin Green about her complicated feelings after the end of her marriage.

"We were talking about my situation and being in love and being crushed, being hurt, and moving on and now being single and the next chapter in my life," she said at the time. "He's been so great and such a champion. At times he gives me such inspiring words of you can do it professionally and personally."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I made some commentary, like, 'No, I was in love. Maybe I wasn't in love. I'm not sure. No one's broken my heart since you,'" she shockingly shared. "And there was like pause, pause. And I was like, 'Oh my god, this is the first time I've said it in 30 years.'"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.