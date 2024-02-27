Wendy Williams Was Left Alone With No Access to Money or Food Amid Guardianship, Childhood Friend Claims
A close friend of Wendy Williams revealed she had concerns about the ailing former talk show host's guardian during a recent sit-down with Chris Cuomo.
Williams was placed under legal guardianship in 2022. Regina Shell, who has been friends with her since they were kids, admitted she noticed there was a problem last summer when she was visiting the television personality in New York.
"She had no access to her money. So, every time she had to do anything that she had to pay for, she had to go through the guardian," Shell explained. "And she would call to order her breakfast at 7:30 in the morning with the Guardian, and she would take the order and the order wouldn't show up until sometimes noon and, so, Wendy wouldn't have any food."
The friend noted that when she eventually returned to Los Angeles, she would order Williams food from delivery services to make sure that she had something to eat.
"The communication wasn't there, and she had no other access to money than this guardian," she continued. "And so that's what was concerning to me, because she was telling me she didn't have food."
Shell added, "And her publicist also, who lives out in LA, both of us were going back and forth sending food to Wendy because she wasn't having access to food."
This comes after a producer who worked on the upcoming Lifetime docuseries Where Is Wendy Williams? admitted they also noticed the former television host didn't appear to have access to necessities.
"Like, Wendy would be left alone without food, completely on her own in that apartment with stairs that she could easily fall down," Mark Ford shared in a recent interview. "There was no one there 24/7. So, these are just all the questions we had throughout. But, of course, if we had known that Wendy had dementia going into it, no one would’ve rolled a camera."
"We tried to be as transparent as possible, and the making of the film is as much a story in some ways as Wendy’s story itself," he explained of their filmmaking process. "And that’s why we intentionally left a lot of the questions in — we wanted people to understand the journey of the filmmakers and how upsetting it was for all of us in certain instances and also how outrageous in some ways the situations were."