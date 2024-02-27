Wendy Williams Was Left Alone With No Access to Money or Food Amid Guardianship, Childhood Friend Claims

"She had no access to her money. So, every time she had to do anything that she had to pay for, she had to go through the guardian," Shell explained. "And she would call to order her breakfast at 7:30 in the morning with the Guardian, and she would take the order and the order wouldn't show up until sometimes noon and, so, Wendy wouldn't have any food."

The friend noted that when she eventually returned to Los Angeles, she would order Williams food from delivery services to make sure that she had something to eat.