Who Is Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Son? 5 Things to Know About Jack Pratt
Oct. 24 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt welcomed their son, Jack Pratt, before ending their eight-year marriage in 2017.
The former couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on July 9, 2009, and became first-time parents three years later when Jack was born on August 17, 2012. They announced their separation in August 2017 and officially finalized their divorce on October 16, 2018.
Despite their split, Anna and Chris have maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship over the years.
"Under all of these uncoupling circumstances, I think that we are so good and respectful towards each other, and I think there is so much kindness and love, and I know we want to get to that ultimate goal, and I know it sounds lame and optimistic, but that's what I want," the Lost in Translation star said of co-parenting with the Marvel actor during a 2019 appearance on the "Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser" podcast.
Read on to learn more about Anna and Chris' only biological child, Jack.
Jack Pratt Was Born Prematurely
Jack was born nine weeks early, weighing just 3 pounds and 12 ounces at birth. He spent about a month in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where doctors informed his parents he had suffered severe brain bleeding and could face developmental disabilities.
"Chris and I did what we could, which was hold hands and hope and face it together," Anna wrote in her memoir Unqualified. "I felt so incredibly close to Chris in those moments. It was all so unexpected and we knew we might be raising a child who was completely different than we had imagined, and I felt so lucky to have a partner who would be able to rise to the occasion with me."
She shared that Jack had made significant progress and was "full of wonder and mischief" following his early health challenges.
The mom-of-one added, "[Jack] has a couple of physical problems — his legs have high tone and often appear stuff, so he walks on his tippies a lot. He wears glasses and has to wear an eye patch for 20 minutes a day to strengthen his vision. But given that those are the biggest challenges, we count ourselves as extremely lucky."
Anna also reflected on Jack's premature birth in a 2019 Instagram post, sharing photos of herself practicing skin-to-skin contact with her newborn son.
"7 years ago... Because Jack was born too soon, I practiced skin-to-skin contact, a simple life-saving care technique that keeps the family in the center of newborn care. Skin-to-skin is part of the Family-Led Care model that @healthybirths helped develop. Please join me in supporting GAPPS this #GivingTuesday. For more information, check out @healthybirths. Thank you!" she explained in the caption.
Meanwhile, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said during a January 2013 visit to Late Night with David Letterman that then-4-month-old Jack was "totally healthy now."
"Oh, God, he is just ... he's amazing," Chris said. "I love him so much. He's just a ball of joy. He's terrific… He is just so perfect and I love him so much."
Jack Pratt Has Younger Half-Siblings
Following his parents' divorce, Jack became a big brother to three younger half-siblings from his father's marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger.
Chris and Katherine welcomed Lyla Maria on August 6, 2020, following their intimate and romantic wedding ceremony on June 8, 2019. They later expanded their family with the births of their second daughter, Eloise Christina, on May 21, 2022, and their son, Ford Fitzgerald, on November 8, 2024.
Meanwhile, Anna married cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021.
Jack Pratt's Parents Finalized Their Divorce in 2018
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Anna and Chris announced their separation on August 6, 2017, through a joint statement shared on Facebook.
"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," the statement said. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed."
It continued, "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
On December 1, 2017, the Avengers: Infinity War actor filed for divorce from Anna, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting joint custody of Jack.
The Scary Movie actress also submitted her own filing, in which she sought joint custody of their son and the right to receive child support.
The divorce was finalized in October 2018, officially bringing their marriage to an end.
Jack Pratt Has Occasionally Accompanied His Famous Parents to Hollywood Events
Although Anna and Chris have largely kept Jack out of the spotlight, the 14-year-old has occasionally accompanied his famous parents to public events and movie sets.
Jack joined his parents as Chris received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April 2017 and has since made carpet appearances alongside his parents.
Beyond his public appearances, Jack has reportedly shown an interest in his parents' careers that he visited numerous film sets.
"He has been to a ton of sets. He's got it down," Chris told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021, discussing Jack's visit to the set of The Tomorrow War in Iceland. "We hooked him up in the harness and had him flying around the set ... he was fighting some aliens, shooting some lasers out of his hand. He has a good time on set."
Chris also said Jack and his friends attended a special screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie before its official release in April 2023.
More recently, Jack made a rare appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Scary Movie 6 in June.
Jack Pratt Has Developed a Strong Christian Faith
In March 2025, Anna praised Jack for remaining grounded despite growing up in Hollywood.
"He's always had such a solid anchor. I don't know where, being a kid in Hollywood, he got that," she told People of her "down-to-earth" son. "I don't know how he got so down-to-earth, but I'm really grateful."
During an appearance on the "Dear Chelsea" podcast, Anna revealed Jack had developed strong religious beliefs.
"I'm appreciative that he's examining religion the way he is in terms of recognizing hypocrisy, starting to recognize hypocrisy," Anna shared. "And I'm appreciative that we can have these long conversations."
Describing Jack as a "solid as a tugboat emotionally," Anna said she was proud that he doesn't "get easily jarred."
Anna further explained that Jack had encouraged her to embrace Christianity. Although she did not grow up religious, she expressed openness to discussing his faith and understanding his beliefs.
"He's asked me to accept Jesus Christ … I told him that I would do anything for him, including this, but it's still going to take a whole lot of long conversations," Anna told host Chelsea Handler.