Who Is Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's Son? 5 Things to Know About Jack Pratt

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Jack Pratt Was Born Prematurely

Source: @annafaris/Instagram Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have one biological child: their son, Jack Pratt.

Jack was born nine weeks early, weighing just 3 pounds and 12 ounces at birth. He spent about a month in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), where doctors informed his parents he had suffered severe brain bleeding and could face developmental disabilities. "Chris and I did what we could, which was hold hands and hope and face it together," Anna wrote in her memoir Unqualified. "I felt so incredibly close to Chris in those moments. It was all so unexpected and we knew we might be raising a child who was completely different than we had imagined, and I felt so lucky to have a partner who would be able to rise to the occasion with me." She shared that Jack had made significant progress and was "full of wonder and mischief" following his early health challenges. The mom-of-one added, "[Jack] has a couple of physical problems — his legs have high tone and often appear stuff, so he walks on his tippies a lot. He wears glasses and has to wear an eye patch for 20 minutes a day to strengthen his vision. But given that those are the biggest challenges, we count ourselves as extremely lucky." Anna also reflected on Jack's premature birth in a 2019 Instagram post, sharing photos of herself practicing skin-to-skin contact with her newborn son. "7 years ago... Because Jack was born too soon, I practiced skin-to-skin contact, a simple life-saving care technique that keeps the family in the center of newborn care. Skin-to-skin is part of the Family-Led Care model that @healthybirths helped develop. Please join me in supporting GAPPS this #GivingTuesday. For more information, check out @healthybirths. Thank you!" she explained in the caption. Meanwhile, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said during a January 2013 visit to Late Night with David Letterman that then-4-month-old Jack was "totally healthy now." ​​"Oh, God, he is just ... he's amazing," Chris said. "I love him so much. He's just a ball of joy. He's terrific… He is just so perfect and I love him so much."

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Jack Pratt Has Younger Half-Siblings

Source: @annafaris/Instagram Jack Pratt is now 14 years old.

Following his parents' divorce, Jack became a big brother to three younger half-siblings from his father's marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger. Chris and Katherine welcomed Lyla Maria on August 6, 2020, following their intimate and romantic wedding ceremony on June 8, 2019. They later expanded their family with the births of their second daughter, Eloise Christina, on May 21, 2022, and their son, Ford Fitzgerald, on November 8, 2024. Meanwhile, Anna married cinematographer Michael Barrett in 2021.

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Jack Pratt's Parents Finalized Their Divorce in 2018

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Source: MEGA Anna Faris and Chris Pratt maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship despite their divorce.

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Jack Pratt Has Occasionally Accompanied His Famous Parents to Hollywood Events

Source: MEGA Both Anna Faris and Chris Pratt have remarried since their separation.

Although Anna and Chris have largely kept Jack out of the spotlight, the 14-year-old has occasionally accompanied his famous parents to public events and movie sets. Jack joined his parents as Chris received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in April 2017 and has since made carpet appearances alongside his parents. Beyond his public appearances, Jack has reportedly shown an interest in his parents' careers that he visited numerous film sets. "He has been to a ton of sets. He's got it down," Chris told Entertainment Tonight in June 2021, discussing Jack's visit to the set of The Tomorrow War in Iceland. "We hooked him up in the harness and had him flying around the set ... he was fighting some aliens, shooting some lasers out of his hand. He has a good time on set." Chris also said Jack and his friends attended a special screening of The Super Mario Bros. Movie before its official release in April 2023. More recently, Jack made a rare appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Scary Movie 6 in June.

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Jack Pratt Has Developed a Strong Christian Faith

Source: @annafaris/Instagram Jack Pratt's parents were married from 2009 to 2018.