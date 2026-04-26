Who Is Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren? Everything to Know About the Former Model 16 Years After Their Divorce

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Elin Nordegren Is From Sweden

Source: MEGA Elin Nordegren and Tiger Woods were married for six years.

Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren have remained amicable 16 years after their divorce. The pro golfer's ex-wife was born on New Year's Day in 1980 to Thomas Nordegren and Barbro Holmberg, who divorced when Elin was young. She has a twin sister and an older brother.

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Elin Nordegren Is a Former Model

Source: MEGA During their marriage, multiple women came forward claiming they had slept with Tiger Woods.

Elin began pursuing a career as a swimsuit model in her teens then worked as a nanny in her early 20s. "I did some modeling when I was younger. I was never very successful at it, and I didn't intend to pursue it. It is flattering to be called a model, but I hardly think a few shoots in my teenage years make me a model," she told People in 2010. "My intent was to go back to Sweden after a year and start my psychology studies. 'Swimsuit model and nanny' isn't accurate today, but they are things that I have done. They were both great experiences." She later traveled to the U.S. with Swedish golfer Jesper Parnevik's family and nannied his children.

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Elin Nordegren Met Tiger Woods at the British Open

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods admitted to being unfaithful during a 2010 press conference.

Elin first met Tiger at the British Open in 2001 while she and her sister were working as au pairs for Jesper. "Elin told me that he [Tiger] didn't make a great impression on her at first," Elin's pal Sandra Sobieraj Westfall explained in the 2021 HBO documentary Tiger. "She had her opinions about celebrities and they were not high. And she's very shy so the idea of joining that world was not appealing to her. And when he asked her out, I think she turned him down at first." She added, "She gradually was convinced that she should give him a chance and so they did go out." The pair got engaged in 2003 after two years of dating.

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Elin Nordegren and Tiger Woods Married in 2004

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods subsequently checked himself into treatment for s-- addiction.

Elin and Tiger exchanged vows in front of their 200 guests during a private wedding ceremony in Barbados on October 5, 2004.

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Elin Nordegren and Tiger Woods Share Two Kids

Source: MEGA They finalized their divorce in August 2010.

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Elin and Tiger became first-time parents with the birth of their daughter, Sam Alexis Woods, on June 18, 2007. They welcomed their second child, son Charlie Axel Woods, on February 8, 2009.

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Elin Nordegren and Tiger Woods Divorced After 6 Years of Marriage

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren began co-parenting their children after the split.

Their marriage hit rock bottom when Tiger's cheating scandal came to light, as multiple women came forward claiming they had sexual relationships with the athlete. "I've been through h---," Elin confessed to People. "It's hard to think you have this life, and then all of a sudden — was it a lie? You're struggling because it wasn't real. But I survived. It was hard, but it didn't kill me." Sharing her reaction upon learning her then-husband's clandestine romances, she said, "[I was in] absolute shock and disbelief. I felt stupid as more things were revealed — how could I not have known anything? The word betrayal isn't strong enough. I felt like my whole world had fallen apart. It seemed that my world as I thought it was had never existed. I felt embarrassed for having been so deceived. I felt betrayed by many people around me." They filed for divorce after six years of marriage and finalized it on August 23, 2010. Tiger paid Elin $100 million in their divorce settlement. "Money doesn't make you happy, but I have to be honest: It is making some things easier," she shared. "I have the opportunity to be with my children as much I want, and I am able to travel to see my family and also have them come here as often as I like." She told People, "I was always going to have a career — with or without Tiger. Now that I will not be traveling and following Tiger around to golf tournaments, I will be able to finish my studies faster. Then I want to find a way to contribute and make a positive difference in people's lives."

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Elin Nordegren Earned Her Degree in Psychology in 2014

Source: MEGA They have remained on good terms in the years thereafter.

After her divorce from Tiger, Elin returned to school to study psychology. She graduated from Rollins College in 2014 with a 3.96 GPA and became a mental health counselor.

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Elin Nordegren Began Dating Jordan Cameron After Their 2017 Meeting

Source: MEGA Tiger Woods is now dating Vanessa Trump.

Elin has been in several relationships since her divorce from Tiger, including with American financier Jamie Dingman and West Virginia coal billionaire Chris Cline. She then began dating former NFL star Jordan Cameron after their 2017 meeting. They have three children together: Arthur, Zeta and Freya.

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Elin Nordegren and Tiger Woods Have Remained Friends After the Split

Source: MEGA Elin Nordegren is a mom-of-five.