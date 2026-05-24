EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals Why Image of Prince William Scrubbing Toilet Is 'Hated' by King Charles Source: MEGA Prince William's photo of him cleaning a toilet in Chile reportedly makes King Charles mad. Aaron Tinney May 24 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Prince William's photo of him scrubbing a toilet resurfaced online.

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Source: MEGA The images have now reignited discussion about the prince's early experiences and how they contrast with his current status.

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Photographs from the period show a dramatically different side of royal life, including one of William cooking in a modest kitchen and another of him cleaning a toilet while wearing rubber gloves. The images have now reignited discussion about the prince's early experiences and how they contrast with his current status. Malcolm Sutherland, who led the expedition, described William's approach at the time. He said: "William coped very well, and what struck me about him was how normal he was. He said he wanted to be treated like everyone else, and he was. When you saw him cleaning the toilets, it wasn't for the cameras, he really did clean the lavatories."

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Source: MEGA Prince William cleaning the toilet was a 'raw' moment, according to an aide.

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A source familiar with the renewed attention said the image carries symbolic weight. The palace aide said: "It is such a raw, unfiltered moment that stands in stark contrast to the carefully managed image expected of a future monarch, and there is a feeling it could follow him for years because it is so unexpected and humanizing." Those close to royal watchers say the resurfaced image highlights a tension between authenticity and expectation within the monarchy. One insider said: "On one hand, it reinforces the idea that William understands ordinary life and is willing to roll up his sleeves, which many see as a positive. On the other, there is concern in some quarters that such images undermine the mystique traditionally associated with the crown, particularly when viewed out of context decades later."

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"Essentially, being photographed on one's knees with your head in a lavatory is not behavior becoming of a future king, and King Charles hates that it is out there," they continued. The contrast with William's present-day circumstances is stark. His family relocated to their Windsor home in late 2025, a private, gilded property set within Great Windsor Park. The residence, shielded by extensive security measures including reinforced fencing, added tree coverage, CCTV systems and an expanded no-fly zone, reflects the heightened need for privacy and protection surrounding the heir to the throne. An access route through the park has also been permanently closed, drawing criticism from some local residents.

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Source: MEGA The photo shows a different side to the prince.