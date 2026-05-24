OK! Reveals Why Image of Prince William Scrubbing Toilet Is 'Hated' by King Charles
May 24 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Crouching over a filth-flecked floor in yellow gloves with his red head almost in a toilet bowl, Prince William looked more like a hard-pressed commoner than a future King when he was snapped scrubbing a bathroom in his youth.
And insiders tell OK! this image of the young royal on his knees cleaning a loo is set to haunt him when he takes the throne from his cancer-stricken father, King Charles – as the monarch "hates" the snap.
The photo showing William scrubbing a toilet on his hands and knees has resurfaced online as he prepares to be crowned.
The 43-year-old royal, who lives with his wife, Kate Middleton, 44, and their three children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, in an eight-bedroom residence at Windsor, once led a far more rugged existence.
In 2000, at age 18, William took a gap year after completing his A-levels, traveling first to the Belize jungle with the Welsh Guards, where he slept in a hammock and lived on army rations, before heading to southern Chile to volunteer with Raleigh International.
There, in the remote village of Tortel, he helped build walkways and taught English while living in basic shared accommodation with fellow volunteers.
Photographs from the period show a dramatically different side of royal life, including one of William cooking in a modest kitchen and another of him cleaning a toilet while wearing rubber gloves.
The images have now reignited discussion about the prince's early experiences and how they contrast with his current status. Malcolm Sutherland, who led the expedition, described William's approach at the time.
He said: "William coped very well, and what struck me about him was how normal he was. He said he wanted to be treated like everyone else, and he was. When you saw him cleaning the toilets, it wasn't for the cameras, he really did clean the lavatories."
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A source familiar with the renewed attention said the image carries symbolic weight.
The palace aide said: "It is such a raw, unfiltered moment that stands in stark contrast to the carefully managed image expected of a future monarch, and there is a feeling it could follow him for years because it is so unexpected and humanizing."
Those close to royal watchers say the resurfaced image highlights a tension between authenticity and expectation within the monarchy.
One insider said: "On one hand, it reinforces the idea that William understands ordinary life and is willing to roll up his sleeves, which many see as a positive. On the other, there is concern in some quarters that such images undermine the mystique traditionally associated with the crown, particularly when viewed out of context decades later."
"Essentially, being photographed on one's knees with your head in a lavatory is not behavior becoming of a future king, and King Charles hates that it is out there," they continued.
The contrast with William's present-day circumstances is stark. His family relocated to their Windsor home in late 2025, a private, gilded property set within Great Windsor Park.
The residence, shielded by extensive security measures including reinforced fencing, added tree coverage, CCTV systems and an expanded no-fly zone, reflects the heightened need for privacy and protection surrounding the heir to the throne. An access route through the park has also been permanently closed, drawing criticism from some local residents.
Despite the apparent disparity between past and present, supporters argue the images offer insight into William's character and formative experiences.
Another palace source insisted: "Moments like this are part of what shaped his perspective. They show a willingness to engage with the world beyond privilege, even if they now sit uneasily alongside the realities of his role as a future king."